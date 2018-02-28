330 43

GSMA Announces Winners for 2018 GLOMO Awards

The GSMA today announced the winners for the Global Mobile Awards 2018 (GLOMO Awards). Announced at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona by hosts TV presenters Suzi Perry and Ortis Deley, the GLOMOs showcase those companies and individuals that are driving innovation in the rapidly evolving mobile industry.

âCongratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the 2018 GLOMO Awards,â said Michael OâHara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. âThe GLOMOs recognise the best of the best in mobile, highlighting the technologies, products, companies and individuals that are pushing the boundaries of ingenuity and innovation and creating a better future for all of us. We thank all of our entrants, judges, sponsors and partners for supporting the 2018 GLOMOs.â

Winners of the 2018 GLOMO Awards are:

Best Mobile Network Infrastructure

Huawei for 5G Ready Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) Radio Family

Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough

Joint winners:

Huawei for 5G Ready CloudAIR Solution

Sprint and Airspan Networks for The Magic Box

Best Network Software Breakthrough

Huawei for 5G Core Solution

Best Mobile Authentication & Security Solution

Evolved Intelligence for Signalling Firewall

Outstanding Mobile Technology - The CTOsâ Choice

Huawei for 5G Ready CloudAIR Solution

Best Mobile Operator Service for Consumers

Reliance Jio and Cisco for Jio Mobile Broadband and Digital Services

Best Mobile Service for the Connected Life

ZTE for ZTE Smart Parking Solution

Best Use of Mobile Marketing

Joint winners:

PHD Online for Spreading Love on LINE

Tenor and DunkinÂ´ DonutsÂ´ Halloween GIF Campaign

Most Innovative Mobile App

SMARTIFY and MOBGEN, part of Accenture Digital for SMARTIFY

Best Overall Mobile Consumer Innovation - The JudgesÂ´ Choice

Ada for Ada

Best Mobile Innovation for Enterprise

SK Telecom and uLikekorea for LiveCare

Best Mobile Innovation for Health

KT for KT Digital Healthcare Solution and Platform "m-Hospital"

Best Mobile Innovation for Education

Safaricom and Eneza Education for Shupavu 291

Best Mobile Innovation for Automotive

Cisco for Cisco Jasper Control Center 7.0 for Connected Cars

Best Mobile Innovation for Payment

Samsung for Samsung Pay

Best Mobile Innovation for Commerce

Whisbi for Whisbi Conversational Commerce Solution for Enterprises

Best Mobile Innovation for Smart Cities

Huawei for NB-IoT Smart City Solution

Smart City Award - The JudgesÂ´ Choice

Bristol

Best Smartphone 2017

Apple for Apple iPhone X

Disruptive Device Innovation

Apple for Apple TrueDepth Camera

Best Wearable Mobile Technology

Bragi for The Dash Pro

Best Connected Consumer Device

BullGuard for Dojo by BullGuard

Best Mobile VR or AR

Samsung for Samsung Gear VR with Controller

Best Mobile Video Content Service

Reliance Jio Infocomm for "JioTV enabling Jio Digital Life"

Best Mobile Game

Kabam for Transformers: Forged to Fight

Best Content & Media Innovation

Netflix for Stranger Things: The Games

Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets

Huawei for RuralStar Connectivity Solution

Best Mobile Innovation for Women in Emerging Markets

Cassava Fintech (Econet Wireless Zimbabwe and Mahindra Comviva for EcoCash Savings Club)

Best Mobile Innovation supporting Emergency or Humanitarian Situations

Ericsson and UN World Food Programme for Ericsson Response - Caribbean 2017

Best Use of Mobile for Accessibility & Inclusion

Microsoft for Seeing AI - Talking Camera for the Blind Community

The Green Mobile Award

Huawei for Zero-Footprint TubeStar Solution

Outstanding Mobile Contribution to the UN SDGs

eWATERpay, Eseye Ltd and Selcom for eWATERpay

Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry

Huawei

Government Excellence Awards Announced at Mobile World Congress

Also announced at Mobile World Congress, the Government Excellence Awards focus on governments that have fostered the true spirit of digitalisation in their national agenda. The 2018 winners are:

Government Leadership Award

Government of the Republic of Estonia

The GSMAâs Government Leadership Award recognises world-class leadership in the establishment of sound telecommunications regulatory policies, based on clear principles that encourage private investment, such as transparency, free and fair competition, and regulatory independence. Estoniaâs application was highly regarded by the entire judging panel. Of note were the policy approaches adopted by the Estonian government to support the deployment of mobile services, particularly in relation the provision of fibre backhaul in rural areas and the strong promotion and rapid development of 5G services.

Estonia has made excellent progress towards the digital transformation of its government services, based upon a robust digital identity for all citizens. Further, the panel was impressed by the focus on encouraging the take-up of mobile services in both the private and public sectors, particularly the fact that 95 per cent of government e-services are available through a mobile ID.

Chairmanâs Award for Government Innovation in an Emerging Market

Telecommunications Regulatory Commission â Jordan

This award recognises the Telecommunications Regulatory Commissionâs (TRC) willingness to engage positively with the mobile industry and its support for ideas to encourage continued and sustained investment in mobile broadband networks. The TRC takes a consultative approach with industry, tests proposals with independent objective studies and is supportive of initiatives that enhance the viability of the mobile sector.

With the support of the TRC, Jordan has made significant progress in the development of digital government services, such as e-health, e-education, tax and municipal services, among others. The important role of the TRC in regional capacity building initiatives is also highly commendable. Finally, the TRCâs focus on monitoring quality of service and customer experience is a concrete demonstration of adopting best international practice.

