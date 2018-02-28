GSMA Announces Winners for 2018 GLOMO Awards

- Business Wire
The GSMA today announced the winners for the Global Mobile Awards 2018 (GLOMO Awards). Announced at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona by hosts TV presenters Suzi Perry and Ortis Deley, the GLOMOs showcase those companies and individuals that are driving innovation in the rapidly evolving mobile industry.
âCongratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the 2018 GLOMO Awards,â said Michael OâHara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. âThe GLOMOs recognise the best of the best in mobile, highlighting the technologies, products, companies and individuals that are pushing the boundaries of ingenuity and innovation and creating a better future for all of us. We thank all of our entrants, judges, sponsors and partners for supporting the 2018 GLOMOs.â
Winners of the 2018 GLOMO Awards are:
Best Mobile Network Infrastructure
Huawei for 5G Ready Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) Radio Family
Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough
Joint winners:
Huawei for 5G Ready CloudAIR Solution
Sprint and Airspan Networks for The Magic Box
Best Network Software Breakthrough
Huawei for 5G Core Solution
Best Mobile Authentication & Security Solution
Evolved Intelligence for Signalling Firewall
Outstanding Mobile Technology - The CTOsâ Choice
Huawei for 5G Ready CloudAIR Solution
Best Mobile Operator Service for Consumers
Reliance Jio and Cisco for Jio Mobile Broadband and Digital Services
Best Mobile Service for the Connected Life
ZTE for ZTE Smart Parking Solution
Best Use of Mobile Marketing
Joint winners:
PHD Online for Spreading Love on LINE
Tenor and DunkinÂ´ DonutsÂ´ Halloween GIF Campaign
Most Innovative Mobile App
SMARTIFY and MOBGEN, part of Accenture Digital for SMARTIFY
Best Overall Mobile Consumer Innovation - The JudgesÂ´ Choice
Ada for Ada
Best Mobile Innovation for Enterprise
SK Telecom and uLikekorea for LiveCare
Best Mobile Innovation for Health
KT for KT Digital Healthcare Solution and Platform "m-Hospital"
Best Mobile Innovation for Education
Safaricom and Eneza Education for Shupavu 291
Best Mobile Innovation for Automotive
Cisco for Cisco Jasper Control Center 7.0 for Connected Cars
Best Mobile Innovation for Payment
Samsung for Samsung Pay
Best Mobile Innovation for Commerce
Whisbi for Whisbi Conversational Commerce Solution for Enterprises
Best Mobile Innovation for Smart Cities
Huawei for NB-IoT Smart City Solution
Smart City Award - The JudgesÂ´ Choice
Bristol
Best Smartphone 2017
Apple for Apple iPhone X
Disruptive Device Innovation
Apple for Apple TrueDepth Camera
Best Wearable Mobile Technology
Bragi for The Dash Pro
Best Connected Consumer Device
BullGuard for Dojo by BullGuard
Best Mobile VR or AR
Samsung for Samsung Gear VR with Controller
Best Mobile Video Content Service
Reliance Jio Infocomm for "JioTV enabling Jio Digital Life"
Best Mobile Game
Kabam for Transformers: Forged to Fight
Best Content & Media Innovation
Netflix for Stranger Things: The Games
Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets
Huawei for RuralStar Connectivity Solution
Best Mobile Innovation for Women in Emerging Markets
Cassava Fintech (Econet Wireless Zimbabwe and Mahindra Comviva for EcoCash Savings Club)
Best Mobile Innovation supporting Emergency or Humanitarian Situations
Ericsson and UN World Food Programme for Ericsson Response - Caribbean 2017
Best Use of Mobile for Accessibility & Inclusion
Microsoft for Seeing AI - Talking Camera for the Blind Community
The Green Mobile Award
Huawei for Zero-Footprint TubeStar Solution
Outstanding Mobile Contribution to the UN SDGs
eWATERpay, Eseye Ltd and Selcom for eWATERpay
Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry
Huawei
Government Excellence Awards Announced at Mobile World Congress
Also announced at Mobile World Congress, the Government Excellence Awards focus on governments that have fostered the true spirit of digitalisation in their national agenda. The 2018 winners are:
Government Leadership Award
Government of the Republic of Estonia
The GSMAâs Government Leadership Award recognises world-class leadership in the establishment of sound telecommunications regulatory policies, based on clear principles that encourage private investment, such as transparency, free and fair competition, and regulatory independence. Estoniaâs application was highly regarded by the entire judging panel. Of note were the policy approaches adopted by the Estonian government to support the deployment of mobile services, particularly in relation the provision of fibre backhaul in rural areas and the strong promotion and rapid development of 5G services.
Estonia has made excellent progress towards the digital transformation of its government services, based upon a robust digital identity for all citizens. Further, the panel was impressed by the focus on encouraging the take-up of mobile services in both the private and public sectors, particularly the fact that 95 per cent of government e-services are available through a mobile ID.
Chairmanâs Award for Government Innovation in an Emerging Market
Telecommunications Regulatory Commission â Jordan
This award recognises the Telecommunications Regulatory Commissionâs (TRC) willingness to engage positively with the mobile industry and its support for ideas to encourage continued and sustained investment in mobile broadband networks. The TRC takes a consultative approach with industry, tests proposals with independent objective studies and is supportive of initiatives that enhance the viability of the mobile sector.
With the support of the TRC, Jordan has made significant progress in the development of digital government services, such as e-health, e-education, tax and municipal services, among others. The important role of the TRC in regional capacity building initiatives is also highly commendable. Finally, the TRCâs focus on monitoring quality of service and customer experience is a concrete demonstration of adopting best international practice.
Additional GLOMO Awards to Be Unveiled on Thursday, 1 March
The Women4Tech Leadership Awards will be announced at the Women4Tech Summit, which takes place at 11:20 â 15:45 CET on Thursday, 1 March from at Auditorium A, Hall 4, Fira Gran Via. Also on Thursday, the award for âBest New Connected Mobile Deviceâ will be presented from the winners stand at 11:00 CET as well as broadcast live on Mobile World Live TV.
The 2018 GLOMO Awards sponsors include National Instruments, Category Sponsor for âMobile Techâ and Syniverse, Category Sponsor for âWomen4Technologyâ.
For further information on GLOMO Award winners, please visit www.mobileworldcongress.com/conference-programmes/global-mobile-awards-2018/winners-2018/.
