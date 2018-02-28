330 43

CA Ventures Plans $500 Million Investment in European Housing

Chicago-based CA Ventures todayÂ announcedÂ plans to invest $500 millionÂ over the next five yearsÂ in the European housing market, specificallyÂ across the purpose-built studentÂ housingÂ andÂ multifamily apartmentÂ sectors.

A vertically integrated owner,Â developerÂ andÂ operatorÂ of apartments spanning all adult life stages,Â CAÂ VenturesÂ has a $6.7 billion portfolio comprisingÂ student housing, multifamily and senior livingÂ communities throughoutÂ the United States.Â Over the last eight years, the firmâs student housing entity,Â CA Student Living,Â has amassedÂ a $3Â billionÂ portfolioÂ serving overÂ 40Â universities inÂ the U.S.,Â Canada,Â Latin AmericaÂ and,Â now,Â Europe.Â During that same period, CA successfully sold over $2.5 billion of student accommodation assets.Â The firmâs strategyÂ is to deliver highly amenitized, best-in-classÂ near-campusÂ propertiesÂ in leadingÂ universityÂ markets, both nationally and internationally,Â where enrollments have increased and the housing supply has not kept pace.

âCA has been an innovator inÂ student housing in the AmericasÂ for over a decadeÂ and, as a team, weâve beenÂ evaluating the EuropeanÂ housingÂ market closely forÂ severalÂ years,â said Tom Scott, CEO of CA Ventures. âWe believeÂ the market forÂ purpose-builtÂ student housingÂ in EuropeÂ is poised to benefit fromÂ growingÂ university enrollments, increasing consumer adoptionÂ andÂ aÂ veryÂ limited supplyÂ ofÂ amenitized housing.Â As we are more than just capital,Â our capabilities as a verticallyÂ integratedÂ developerÂ andÂ operator uniquelyÂ positionÂ us toÂ bringÂ ourÂ successful model toÂ Europe, capitalizing on the scale and depth of these markets.â

The firm is currentlyÂ developingÂ twoÂ student housing projects in PolandÂ â 700Â beds in Krakow andÂ 400Â beds in Warsaw â and is in activeÂ negotiationsÂ to acquireÂ propertiesÂ and development sites in the U.K.,Â theÂ Netherlands, Germany, Spain, IrelandÂ and the Czech Republic.

âAs a pioneer of pedestrian-oriented, infill high-rise housing proximate to growing university populations,Â CA has delivered nearly 20,000 purpose-built student housing beds to date,âÂ said JJ Smith, president of CA Student Living. âWe have a strong track record of bringing a market-specific curation of building design, unit mix and amenityÂ offeringsÂ to underserved university populations in the U.S. and internationally.â

âAcrossÂ theÂ geographically diverseÂ marketsÂ in which we do business,Â student preferences areÂ actuallyÂ quite similarÂ despiteÂ cultural nuances,â continued Smith. âTodayâs studentsÂ seek modern designsÂ and conveniences such as fully furnished suites, private bedrooms and bathrooms, ample closet storage and a robust combination of well-appointed common spaces for social and academic pursuits. On-site management ties it all together with hands-on programming and a keen eye for safety protocols.â

According to Smith, Poland is a particularly attractive European market with strong enrollment growth from locals as well as students from other countries due to its high-quality, cross-discipline university programs offered in English. CA estimates that while nearly 50 percent of the 2 million university students in Poland do not live with their parents, there are less than 200,000 student housing beds currently available, much of it functionally obsolete.

âBroadly acrossÂ Europe, less than a third of all students currently live inÂ purpose-built studentÂ housing, so we see tremendous runway,â saidÂ Smith.Â âWeÂ have spent aÂ significantÂ amount of time researching specific markets, identifying landownersÂ and pinpointingÂ co-development partners looking to parlay their local expertise to a platform that de-risks their position and providesÂ capital alongside design, development,Â construction management,Â leasing and operations expertise in the student accommodations sector.Â Already weÂ haveÂ enjoyedÂ greatÂ successÂ and this is just the beginning. Our access to capitalÂ andÂ ability to handle all aspects ofÂ developmentÂ will allow us to move quickly to secure the bestÂ opportunities.â

About CA Ventures:

CA Ventures LLC is a Chicago-based real estate investment holding company whose international portfolio includes $7.8 billion in assets throughout the U.S., Canada and Latin America. While initially focused on student housing, CA Ventures has since diversified into other sectors, including office, senior living, multifamily, and hospitality. In addition to development and renovation, the firm specializes in institutional joint ventures; value add investing; equity and debt sourcing; and asset management services. CA Ventures serves as the holding company for the CA family of companies, including CA Student Living, CA Office / Vanderbilt Partners, CA Senior Living, CA Residential, CA International, and CA Hospitality. For more information, visit www.ca-ventures.com.

