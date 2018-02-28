Spirent Collaborates to Demonstrate World´s First 5G Over-the-AirMassive MIMO Beamforming RF Test Bed

- Business Wire
Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), a global leader in mobile network, service, and device testing, today announced the successful demonstration of an over-the-air test chamber setup at the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology (CAICT) that allows for realistic evaluation of new 5G base station array antenna systems.
5G base stations (known as gNodeBs) utilize arrays containing dozens or hundreds of antenna elements to transmit and receive as much as 10 times the amount of data per second as 4G technology. CAICT has developed sophisticated mathematical âchannel modelsâ that capture how 5G radio signals propagate through the air and are affected by reflections, absorption, motion and other effects, and they worked with Spirent Communications to design a test bed to replicate those effects in a repeatable lab environment.
The system that CAICT created has been used by Huawei to test 5G gNodeB antenna array designs. It allows Huawei to simulate several types of real-world environments, such as urban and rural, in a measurable and repeatable fashion. The system uses Spirentâs probe group technique and Spirent Vertex 64 port channel emulator configuration to create 100MHz and higher radio channel bandwidths inside of an anechoic test chamber. This design allows Huawei to capture the radio beam patterns that the gNodeB creates and replicate the effects that a 5G user handset will see.
âIt is a privilege to work with Spirent and Huawei to pioneer the test systems that the industry needs to make 5G a reality,â said Dr. Zhang Xiang, product manager for 5G at the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. âAs 5G work moves from trials to commercial deployments, Spirent and CAICT will continue to evolve the test methodology to support additional real-world scenarios and evolving 5G capabilities,â he added.
To learn more about Spirent solutions bringing advanced RF channel emulation test capabilities to 5G applications, please come by our booth at MWC 2018 (Hall 6, 6J37) or visit: https://www.spirent.com/Products/Vertex-Channel-Emulator.
About Spirent Communications plc
Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT), a global leader in test and measurement, offers an extensive portfolio of solutions to test data centers, cloud computing and virtualized environments, high speed Ethernet networks and services, wireless networks and devices, network and application security, and positioning technologies. For more information, visit http://www.spirent.com/About-Us/News_Room.
