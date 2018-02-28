New Luxury Brand Tallix Launches Fashion-Forward Face Masks to ProtectAgainst Air Pollution

- Business Wire
Tallix, a luxury accessories brand, today proudly announces the launch of its first product line, fashionable filtration masks that can protect the wearer from air pollution, flus and airborne diseases. Experienced entrepreneur Giancarlo Tallarico, the son of a Rodeo Drive luxury jewelry family, serves as the founder and CEO of Tallix.
âOn Rodeo Drive, I have seen immaculately dressed couples decked out in the finest brands while wearing unattractive disposable face masks,â says Tallarico. âWhen a dear Japanese-American friend of mine returned home from Japan with the flu because she felt silly wearing a face mask as an American, I knew I was onto something. I set out to create a face mask that would be enjoyable and elegant to wear.â
With 20 designs for women and 13 designs for men, the Tallix face masks feature the finest fabrics sourced from Paris. The same luxurious silks, twills, satin, lace and trims used by the worldâs leading fashion brands are now available in medical-grade masks that filter against PM2.5 and other harmful particulates.
âThe health benefits of Tallix masks are three-fold,â says Tallarico. âOur masks block incoming pollutants and particulates, block your outgoing cough and flu symptoms from those around you, and lastly block you from touching your own nose and mouth when you are out in public places during flu season.â
The Tallix brand has selected the finest, breathable fabrics to not only provide unrivaled style in their face masks, but to also increase comfort for the wearer. Additionally, disposable filtration liners constructed out of meltblown fabric can be purchased from the companyâs website and replaced as needed.
Initially, the masks and filtration liners are only available on Tallixâs ecommerce site, with plans for distribution in major metropolitan cities in the coming year. The brand plans to release further styles in the spring and fall seasons to continually innovate using on-trend colors and fabrics.
About Tallix
Tallix is a luxury accessories brand that seamlessly blends health, functionality and fashion. Tallix brand face masks are inspired by global design trends and provide medical-grade protection against pollution and flu germs. Lean more at Tallix.com.
