Ooredoo Partners with MATRIXX Software to Provide Personalized, Digital Mobile Plans to the Oman Market

27/02/2018 - 14:55

MATRIXX Software (http://www.matrixx.com) today announced that Ooredoo, a leading telecommunications operator in The Sultanate of Oman, has deployed MATRIXX Software to enable the launch of the first all-digital, individually customized mobile plans in the Sultanate. Ooredoo Oman implemented MATRIXX Digital Commerce in less than six months time, providing the infrastructure necessary to quickly launch Ooredooâs new digital offerings.

With new customizable plans, users can now tailor prepaid plans online through the award-winning Ooredoo Oman app to meet their individual needs, while also enjoying endless social data. The first of its kind in the Middle East, this online, personalized approach to mobile service plans represents a growing trend around the world for operators to abandon their limited one-size-fits-all plans in favor of customizable options that can be easily tailored by consumers to meet their distinct needs.

âOur customers have very high expectations for what their digital experience should be,â said Ian Dench, CEO of Ooredoo Oman. âWe chose MATRIXX Software and their MATRIXX Digital Commerce platform because it enabled us to fast-track our digital transformation, making it possible to set a new benchmark when it comes to customer experience in Oman.â

When released in the market, new customers wishing to take advantage of this innovative product can purchase the SIM by downloading the Ooredoo Oman app and choosing a number and a delivery method or by visiting their nearest Ooredoo store. Existing users can upgrade at no extra cost through the Ooredoo Oman app simply by choosing the âmigrate existing numberâ option on the app.

âAround the globe, CEOs are focused on improving NPS, increasing margins and finding new sources of revenue,â said Dave Labuda, CEO, CTO and founder of MATRIXX Software. âThe optimal route to these improvements is through the rapid launch of digital commerce and improved consumer engagement. MATRIXX is enabling Telcoâs such as Ooredoo to quickly deploy our digital commerce platform in a low risk,Â high impact way, delivering solutions in months instead of years, which is unprecedented in the industry.â

About Ooredoo

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG (âOoredooâ) was founded and registered in the Sultanate of Oman in December 2004. It launched its service in March 2005 as the challenger mobile operator in Oman, originally operating under the name Nawras. The Company was awarded the second fixed licence in Oman in 2009, and launched its international gateway in April 2010, its corporate fixed and broadband services in May 2010, and its residential fixed and broadband services in June 2010. Since 2010, Ooredoo has been an integrated services telecommunications operator and is currently serving over 3 million customers across the Sultanate. Following a successful IPO on 1 November 2010, Ooredoo is listed on the Muscat Stock Market (MSM) under the âORDSâ ticker. Ooredoo is majority owned by Ooredoo Q.S.C. and also has a number of significant Omani shareholders which ensures that the company is strongly integrated into the Omani society. Ooredoo has won a number of awards including Juryâs Distinction Award for Customer Service Excellence in the telecom sector 2013, Leading Telecommunications Company at the Arab Achievement Awards 2013, Best Operator Network at the Telecoms World Middle East 2013 Awards, the CommsMEA award for Middle East Mobile Operator of the Year 2015 and Best Telecommunications Company at the Arab Achievement Awards, 2016.

About Ooredoo Group

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo served 138 million customers and generated revenues of USD 8.9 billion as of 31 December 2016. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

About MATRIXX Software

Silicon Valley based MATRIXX Software is committed to helping Telcoâs reinvent themselves into leaders of the digital economy. Our multi-patented MATRIXX Digital Commerce platform was built from scratch to serve as the foundation for next-generation IT architectures capable of powering rapid transformation. Through innovations in engineering, product, sales and deployment, we empower Communications Service Providers with the speed, agility and autonomy they need to give their customers modern, digital experiences.

