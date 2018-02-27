Omada Positioned in Gartner´s Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration with Strong Ability to Execute

- Business Wire
Omada, a leading provider of identity management and access governance solutions with offices in Europe and North America, has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. â the worldâs leading information technology research and advisory company â in the Challengers quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration 2018.
âWe see this as a confirmation of our ability to offer a solution with strong out of the box features and processes, solid reporting capabilities, ease of use and maintenance, and a strong best practices framework, meeting customersâ needs such as a customer identity and access governance module,â says Morten Boel Sigurdsson, CEO, Omada. "The end-user experience is well-adopted and appreciated in organizations, benefiting both our customers and their partners. Our solution enables businesses to share resources and assets with their employees and B2B partners such as providers and customers without compromising on security and compliance through automated governance processes, and is thereby a future proof solution, which fits in well with our mission of doing more with identity.â
Omada Identity Suite
Omada Identity Suite provides a strong set of governance and administration features for identity and access management that includes tools for the entire identity lifecycle process, access request processes, policy management, and access recertification among others, delivered on-premises or as-as-service.
The integrated solution for identity management and access governance delivers advanced out-of-the-box functionality for auditing, reporting, and compliance dashboards, as well as built-in standard processes to accelerate deployment and time-to-value.
*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration, Felix Gaehtgens, Brian Iverson, Kevin Kampman, 21 February 2018
Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of GartnerÂ´s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Omada
Since 2000, Omada has enabled organizationsÂ globally to manage and control business processes around usersâ access rights to systemsÂ and applications, helping customers manage identity risks, maximize efficiency, and achieve sustainable compliance, using our proven technology and flexible platform.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227005350/en/
