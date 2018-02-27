IDEMIA Provides Sprint with eSim Subscription Management Platform in North America

- Business Wire
Sprint, the 4th largest mobile network operator in North America, has selected IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, to provide a hosted Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP) solution for consumer devices, IDEMIAâs subscription management.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226006758/en/
(Photo: IDEMIA)
The platform will allow mobile network operators to provide authentication and activation credentials to the end-customer and their consumer device âon demandâ and over-the-air. This solution embodies the future of the MNO industry, being the first application of the evolution from the classic removable and pre-programmed SIM to the embedded SIM which can receive its programming remotely.
This comprehensive solution offers the most efficient, secure and transparent technology possible to serve the connectivity needs of mobile operators and to deliver a seamless experience to end-users.
Being Sprintâs partner since 2014, IDEMIA brought its vast knowledge of GSMA standards and first-hand experience to offer them solutions that support todayâs standards and the evolving market for consumer devices.
âThis is a very exciting time in the evolution of our industry and we are very honored to have been selected by Sprint to provide our subscription manager enabling secure connectivity and convenience for the consumer. Our ambition is to facilitate the digital revolution and build this bridge to the future for secure device authentication and activation for our customersâ, declares Fabien Jautard, Executive Vice-President for Mobile Operators activities at IDEMIA. Ã½
âWe are excited to be expanding our partnership with IDEMIA to secure and activate the consumer devices of the future that will select Sprint as their network of choice. IDEMIA has again demonstrated their leadership in our industry and Sprint values this knowledge and experience as a business partner to provide an eSIM Subscription management solutionâ, adds Ryan Sullivan, Vice President, Product Development and Engineering at Sprint.
About IDEMIA
OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.
Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.
OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.
For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226006758/en/
