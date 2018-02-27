330 43

"Dense Air" The Neutral Host Small Cell Operator

Today we introduce âDense Airâ, a new wholesale network operator, that âenhances and extendsâ the coverage and capacity of existing Mobile Networks as a âCarrier of Carriersâ operator, typically on a neutral host basis. The announcement coincides with the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, where Dense Air is exhibiting (26 Februaryâ1 March 2018).

Dense Air uses Airspanâs comprehensive portfolio set of 4G and 5G small cells to offer services to Mobile Operators in licensed spectrum dedicated to small cells for densification/extension deployments.

âWe are very excited about the opportunity to deliver a completely new type of service to mobile carriers. Dense Airâs wholesale service offering will complement the investments carriers have made in their Macro RAN,â said Paul Senior, Acting CEO of Dense Air. âBy adding small cells, running in dedicated licensed spectrum to Macro networks at cell edge either outdoors or indoors, we can dramatically improve the service experience to end users, increase speeds and network capacity. Importantly, Dense Air does not and will not offer retail mobile services and does not compete in any way with mobile service providers.â

âThe economics of both 4G and 5G small cell deployments can be dramatically improved when deployed using a neutral host solution, i.e. when a single network of small cells can host multiple operators. Our mission is to help MNOs and MVNOs improve their networks by densification without the need to spend CAPEXâ.

Dense Air is an optimised network densification and network extension service.

Solution delivered using Indoor and Outdoor Small Cells

Service operates in licensed, dedicated spectrum

Dense Air small cells provide services on a âNeutral Hostâ basis

We support 4G LTE and LTE Pro networks and later 5G NR

Dense Air fills coverage holes and capacity weak spots in Macro Networks

Services are offered on a wholesale âCarrier of Carriersâ basis to Mobile Network Operators

We DO NOT compete with Mobile Operators or other Service Providers

Our services are delivered in Urban, Suburban or Rural areas

The focus is on mobile use cases, including eMBB, IoT, Public Safety

We also enable Private LTE Networks for Large Enterprises and Governments

Airspanâs product and technologies for 4G LTE and 5G are naturally suited to small cell centric network architectures. AirspanÂ´s unique innovation and technology leadership in intelligent small cells with integrated LTE relay and millimeter-wave backhaul technologies will allow Dense Air to massively densify traditional mobile networks.

About DENSE AIR:

Dense Air is based in London, UK and has offices in Ireland and Belgium, itâs target launch markets. Dense Air uses unique âcarrier of carriersâ neutral host small cell technologies to deliver cost effective densification to any existing LTE Mobile Carrier or Service Provider. Dense Air is conducting extensive trials and Proof-of-Concepts in 2018 and will offer commercial services in 2019.

About Airspan Networks Inc.:

Airspan (OTC PINK : AIRO) is a leading 4G and 5G RAN solution provider, with over 1000 customers in over 100 countries. Airspan is regularly recognized as a leader and pioneer in LTE Access and innovative Backhaul solutions. Airspan has an expansive product portfolio, which includes indoor and outdoor small cells, and all-outdoor, compact Micro and Macro base stations, a variety of user devices and network optimization products. These connectivity solutions operate in bands from 400 MHz up to 6.4 GHz and 60-80GHz millimeter wave. www.airspan.com.

Airspan is not subject to the informational reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and, accordingly, does not file reports, financial statements, proxy statements, information statements or other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Airspan Networks Inc.

