MultiPhy Boosts Next Generation 5G Wireless Networks with 100G Single-Wavelength PAM4 DSP IC

Mobile World Congress - MultiPhy Ltd, a global market leader in DSP-based high bandwidth communications semiconductors for data center and wireless connectivity today announced the availability of the MPF3101-SRW, a 100G single-wavelength PAM4 DSP chip, designed for 5G Cloud RAN network connections. The MPF3101-SRW is the newest addition to MultiPhyâs 100G FlexPhy product line, and another step in the companyâs delivery on its promise of single wavelength solutions.
The MPF3101-SRW delivers leadership performance and power, driving cost-effective optical links running at up to 100G on a single wavelength in cloud RAN networks. The device employs advanced DSP and mixed-signal technologies, combined with PAM4 modulation, enabling step-function increase in data rates while driving down costs and power consumption. Specifically designed to operate in extended temperature range, the device is also programmable and supports 25G and 50G rates, enabling seamless network upgrade. It supports QSFP28 form factor for multiple fronthaul deployment scenarios and complies with the CPRI standard (Option 10).
â5G wireless deployments present a strong potential opportunity for the entire optical industryâ, said Osa Mok, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of InnoLight. âInnoLightâs 100G single wavelength optical modules enabled by Multiphyâs innovative PAM4 DSP are instrumental in realizing this opportunity in a timely fashionâ.
âThe upcoming upgrade to 5G wireless networks is creating a strong demand for new, high-performance optical connectivity solutionsâ, said Avi Shabtai, CEO of MultiPhy. âThe demand for 100G connections that allow the build out of these networks is clearly emerging, and the MPF3101-SRW is poised to become the core element of these network connections.â
About MultiPhy
MultiPhy is the world leader in cutting edge digital-signal-processing based integrated circuits for high-speed communications. The companyÂ´s 100Gb/s CMOS chipsets with advanced modulation schemes are leading in the technology paradigm shift made necessary by the dramatic increase in network traffic. MultiPhyÂ´s solutions make optical networks faster, more scalable, flexible and cost-effective.
