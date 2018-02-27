Toshiba Solutions Bring the Joy of Shopping to Life at EuroCIS 2018

- Business Wire
Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Inc. and its parent organization,Â Toshiba TEC Corporation (TTEC),Â will bring a wide range of retail experiences to the forefront through solutions âDesigned for Retailâ at EuroCIS in Dusseldorf, Germany beginning February 27, 2018.
Toshiba is focused on making a retailerâs vision a reality by celebrating the âJoy of Shopping.â Toshiba (Hall 9 / B42) highlights the important role that its technology plays in helping retailers deliver enjoyable experiences to consumers. Toshibaâs suite of industry-leading solutions helps retailers achieve Brilliant Commerceâ¢ by enabling them to deliver enriched shopping experiences, actionable insights and frictionless checkout to their patrons.
Toshibaâs featured capabilities at EuroCIS 2018 include:
Central to Toshibaâs software solutions suite, TCxElevate enables more rapid innovation on the path toward digital transformation. Prominently featured at EuroCIS will be Toshiba software solutions, and partner solutions, including capabilities for eCommerce with in-store picking & binning, mCommerce, mobile shopping, campaign management, marketing automation, analytics and seamless experiences utilizing RFID throughout the shopper journey.
Finally, Toshiba will highlight its broad set of services available through its renowned Global Services organization. Toshiba Global Services is a leading provider of managed, professional, consulting and client services for a diverse set of retailers around the world.
About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions
Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is retailâs first choice for integrated in-store solutions and is a global market share leader in retail store technology. With a global team of dedicated business partners, we deliver innovative commerce solutions that transform checkout, provide seamless consumer interactions and optimize retail operations that are changing the retail landscape. To learn more, visit toshibacommerce.com or engage on Twitter @toshibagcs.
