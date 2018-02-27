Egon Zehnder Reports Sustained Financial Growth for 2017

- Business Wire
Egon Zehnder, the worldâs leadership advisory firm, today announced its 2017 financial results, reporting a 4% increase in global revenue to CHF 668.0 million versus CHF 639.5 million in 2016. At constant exchange rates, 2017 revenue increased by 5%.
Egon Zehnderâs 2017 fiscal performance reflects sustained growth across all major geographies and service lines. The Consultant base expanded to 448 worldwide at the close of the 2017 fiscal, with a global footprint that spans 68 offices across 40 countries.
The Firm continued to broaden its leadership solutions offerings resulting in double-digit growth in leadership advisory revenues. In addition to executive search and board advisory, the firmâs service portfolio encompasses executive assessment, leadership development, team effectiveness, and cultural and organizational transformation.
âOur sustained year-over-year growth is a reflection of our deep partnerships with clients across all facets of the leadership and talent agenda â at the individual, team and organizational level,â stated Rajeev Vasudeva, Chief Executive Officer, Egon Zehnder. âAs our clients chart their way forward in these unprecedented times, we share a responsibility to build trusted and personal relationships with them to shape the trajectory of their leaders and their organizations. Clients today require a trusted advisor who can guide with the truth and is willing to invest in a long term partnership to successfully navigate their transformation journey.â
He added, âThe Firm has started 2018 with strong momentum; built on a position of strength in our relationships with CEOs and Boards. We continue to be invited into some of the most strategic conversations happening around the world based on the trust exhibited by those leaders we are privileged to serve.â
About Egon Zehnder
Egon Zehnder is the worldâs leadership advisory Firm, sharing one goal: To transform people, organizations and the world through great leadership. We know what great leaders can do and are passionate about delivering the best leadership solutions for our clients. As One Firm, our more than 450 Consultants in 68 offices and 40 countries globally bring our individual strengths to form one powerful collaborative team. We partner closely with public and private corporations, family-owned enterprises and non-profit and government agencies to provide board advisory services, CEO search and succession, executive search, executive assessment, leadership development and cultural and organizational transformation. We share a commitment and pride in doing work that contributes to shaping successful leaders, stronger companies and a better world. For more information visit www.egonzehnder.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226006400/en/
El fichaje de Arthur Melo por el Barcelona es ya una realidad a falta de su oficialidad, aún por determinar. El propio Gremio, club en el …
La lesión de Neymar ha provocado un terremoto en París, en Brasil y en Madrid. Por las repercusiones de su baja (que se ponga en riesgo su …
Hace casi diez años, el 7 de mayo de 2008, el Barcelona hizo pasillo a un Real Madrid ya campeón de Liga en el Clásico disputado en el …
La marca automovilística Alpine, propiedad de Renault, presentará en el próximo Salón Internacional del Automóvil de Ginebra dos nuevas …
Eden Hazard no quiere renovar con el Chelsea porque tiene en mente llegar al Real Madrid. El deseo del belga es claro y se mueve para …
Las Palmas recibe este jueves al Barcelona en el partido correspondiente a la jornada 26 de Liga. Los de Ernesto Valverde quieren mantener la …
Audi ha desvelado la octava generación de su berlina A6, que adopta mejoras tecnológicas como el sistema mild-hybrid para todos sus …
Además de sus memorias de la guerra, la superación de un cáncer o la ostentosa vida que pudo vivir como marchante de arte, Forrest Fenn …
El Comité Olímpico Internacional (COI) ha levantado la suspensión del Comité Olímpico Ruso (ROC), vigente desde diciembre debido a un …
Paco Alcácer puede meter en serios apuros a su entrenador, Ernesto Valverde. El delantero centro de los culés apuntaba a ser titular …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Cómo conseguir viajes VIP gratis
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens