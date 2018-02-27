330 43

Leading Nephrology Care Center in India Adopts Masimo Technologies Across Continuum of Care

MasimoÂ (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today that NU Hospitals, a leading nephrology care center in India, has standardized on Masimo technologies across the continuum of care. NU Hospitals have entered into a strategic partnership with Masimo to adopt technologies in their operating rooms (ORs), intensive care units (ICUs), dialysis beds, and general wards at both of their facilities in Bangalore.

âWe have been evaluating various technologies that could help our clinicians improve patient safety and at the same time help reduce the cost of care. Masimo, with its innovative range of solutions â including remote monitoring systems, depth of sedation monitoring, and noninvasive monitoring of hemoglobin and fluid responsiveness â will help us accomplish these twin objectives,â said Dr. Prasanna Venkatesh, Pediatric Urologist & Managing Director, NU Hospitals.

NU Hospitalsâ ORs will be equipped with Masimo RootÂ® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Hubs and Radical-7Â® Pulse CO-OximetersÂ®. The monitors will include noninvasive, continuous hemoglobin monitoring (SpHbÂ®), a Masimo rainbowÂ® parameter, and, via Masimo Open ConnectÂ® (MOC-9Â®) technology, SedLineÂ® brain function monitoring.

In critical care areas and general wards, patients at NU Hospitals will now also be continuously monitored using a variety of bedside devices such as Root with Noninvasive Blood Pressure and Temperature and Rad-97â¢ Pulse CO-Oximeters. Measurements will include SpHb, SETÂ® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusionâ¢ pulse oximetry, vital signs such as blood pressure and temperature, and, for dialysis patients, pleth variability index (PViÂ®) monitoring to assist in optimizing fluid management.

The bedside devices will be connected to Masimo Patient SafetyNetâ¢*, a supplemental remote monitoring and clinician notification system which allows patient monitoring data to be accessed from a central viewing station. When changes occur in measured values that may indicate deterioration in a patientâs condition, Patient SafetyNet automatically sends wireless alerts directly to clinicians, wherever they may be, allowing clinicians to respond quickly to patients in potential distress. In addition, Patient SafetyNet will automate the transfer of patient data, including vital signs, early warning scores (EWS), and other physiological parameters, directly to NU Hospitalsâ electronic medical record (EMR) system.

Dr. Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy, Chairman and Sr. Consultant Urologist, NU Hospitals, commented, âWe believe that every hospital patient should be continuously monitored. The automatic integration of data into our EMR and reduction in the manual recording of patient vitals will help us reduce transcription errors, build efficiency, and improve workflow.â

âWe are excited to work with NU Hospitals and help them take better care of their patients with our advanced monitoring technologies,â said Jon Coleman, President of Worldwide Sales, Professional Services, and Medical Affairs, Masimo. âWe applaud NU Hospitals for advancing the standard of care in their region.â

Bharat Monteiro, Country Manager for Masimo in India, added, âWe are hopeful that more hospitals in India will adopt such advanced technologies across the continuum of care to help improve patient safety and reduce the cost of care.â

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SETÂ® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusionâ¢ pulse oximetry, which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SETÂ® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,1 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNetâ¢* in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.3,4,5 Masimo SETÂ® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,6 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 17 of the top 20 hospitals listed in the 2017-18 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.7 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbowÂ® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHbÂ®), oxygen content (SpOCâ¢), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCOÂ®), methemoglobin (SpMetÂ®), Pleth Variability Index (PViÂ®), and more recently, Oxygen Reserve Indexâ¢ (ORiâ¢), in addition to SpO 2 , pulse rate, and perfusion index (Pi). In 2014, Masimo introduced RootÂ®, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open ConnectÂ® (MOC-9Â®) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7â¢ wearable patient monitor, iSpO 2 Â® pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySatâ¢ fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/cpub/clinical-evidence.htm.

ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.

