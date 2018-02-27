Empirix Successfully Participates to 2ndETSI NFV Interoperability Plugtests

- Business Wire
Empirix, Inc. today announced its successful participation to the 2nd ETSI NFV Interoperability Plugtests organized by ETSI Centre for Testing and Interoperability, hosted in Sophia Antipolis (France) from 15th to 19th January 2018.
The main goal of the event was to run multi-vendor interoperability test sessions among different Functions Under Test from different participants, mainly Virtualized Network Functions (VNFs), Management and Orchestration (MANO) solutions and NFV platforms. Overall, ETSI run 189 interoperability tests, each of them featuring a different combination of the 41 participating Functions Under Tests. These functions comprised 19 Virtualized Network Functions (VNFs), 10 Management / Orchestration (MANO) solutions and 12 NFV platforms.
Empirix participated as VNF vendor with its innovative EvA (Empirix Virtual Agent), its next-generation probing system designed to address the challenging requirements of Service Assurance in NFV domains through a new advanced Cloud-Ready, Microservices-based architecture.
EvA is a key component of the Virtual Empirix System Architecture (vESA), evolution of the current award-winning Service Assurance platform, combining in a single solution all the tools for Data Mediation, Troubleshooting and Diagnostics, Performance and Service Quality Monitoring, Analytics and Real-Time Surveillance for virtual, physical and hybrid networks.
âThe Empirix Virtual Agent successfully completed all the planned tests demonstrating that our solution can fully operate in multi-vendor scenarios, a key benefit of the NFV concept,â proudly declared Angelo Baccarani, Product Manager for NFV Service Assurance at Empirix. âThis demonstrated once again the full commitment of Empirix in providing solutions that are consistent with the existing standards, although still in progress.â
The achievements obtained during this event reinforce the role of Empirix as reliable partner of any Communication Service Provider (CSP) willing to introduce NFV into the network that cannot be successful without a careful planning of the Service Assurance functions since its initial design.
âCSPs need a reliable partner capable of proactively supporting them since the beginning of their journey toward the full cloudification of their network, because it will not happen all at once,â Angelo Baccarani added. âThe lack of standard poses many unknowns: however, CSP are under pressure to go in such direction to improve the capability of introducing new services and decrease operational costs. Empirix solutions coupled with its extensive expertise will ease their job, granting a smooth transition."
About Empirix
Empirix is the recognized leader in end-to-end network performance visibility with the unique ability to analyze customer behaviors by application in real time. We help service providers, mobile operators and enterprises optimize business processes to reduce operational costs, maximize customer retention and grow top-line revenue. Through monitoring, analytics and intelligence, Empirix helps companies around the world realize the full value of their technology investments.
For more information, please visitÂ www.empirix.com.
Empirix is a trademark of Empirix, Inc. in the United States and other countries.
Â
