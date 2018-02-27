330 43

Speedcast Signs Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Provide Satellite Cellular Backhaul to New Mobile Network in Mali

27/02/2018 - 11:55

- Business Wire

Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the worldâs most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that it won a multi-million dollar contract to provide satellite cellular backhaul services to Alpha TÃ©lÃ©communication Mali (ATEL), part of Planor Afrique Group, provider of the newest third-generation mobile network in Mali, Africa.

Through the agreement, Speedcast will use satellite to connect all remote areas of the country to the Bamako main core infrastructure, allowing millions of potential consumers to benefit from Telecel voice and data services.

âWe chose Speedcast as our satellite solutions provider for its impressive track record and its world class quality of service. ATEL aims to become a leader in Mali and needs a best-in-class solution to support its subscribers,â said Souleymane Diallo, CEO, ATEL Mali.

âSpeedcastâs cellular backhaul suite of solutions are designed to optimize satellite traffic in telecommunication environments, lowering the total cost of ownership and bringing unrivalled quality of service to our customersâ networks,â said Erwan Emilian, EVP Enterprise & Emerging Markets, Speedcast. âSpeedcastâs recent successes in Africa have demonstrated its technology leadership in the region.â

ATEL is Maliâs third cellular license holder and has plans to invest $200 million to service the market, which will be able to support up to five million users. After successfully completing testing on calls, ATEL finalized a full commercial launch of the 3G cellular network, which will operate under the brand name Telecel.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcastâs fully managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access-technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on the ground local support from 40+ countries. This global ânetwork of networksâ allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Social Media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

SpeedcastÂ® is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Â© 2018 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226006098/en/

PUBLICIDAD