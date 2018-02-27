Humanitarian Leaders Unite in Saudi Arabia to Discuss Innovation andReform in Humanitarian Assistance

- Business Wire
Global leaders and representatives from the worldâs leading international humanitarian organizations have united for the 1st Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, in Saudi Arabia, now being held (26 â 27 February 2018) at the InterContinental Hotel, Riyadh. The four main discussion topics at the forum will be: Humanitarian Assistance, Humanitarian Financing and Capacities, Innovation and Reform in the Humanitarian Sector, and Localizing of Aid. The forum aims to address challenges faced by the international aid and relief community in meeting the worldâs growing need for increasing amounts of humanitarian assistance.
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud officially opens the 1st Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum 26th February 2018 (Photo: AETOSWire)
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and patron of the King Salman Humanitarian Relief Centre (KSrelief) officially opened the first International Humanitarian Forum to take place in the Kingdom in Saudi Arabia and launched the first Saudi Aid Program in the region.
H.E. Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief in announcing the platform, said: âToday, KSrelief is honored to launch the Saudi Aid Platform, under the guidance and support of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The Platform is the first of its kind in the region to reflect the KingdomÂ´s relief, humanitarian, and development efforts with other Saudi ministries and relevant entities, designed to the highest international standards.â
âToday, KSrelief also announces the launch of the inaugural electronic issue of KSreliefÂ´s new scientific publication, the International Humanitarian Journal, which is concerned with scientific, humanitarian aid relief research; its goal is to support areas in need of humanitarian and relief aid and to further the development of humanitarian action.â
âKSrelief has built strong partnerships with 120 United Nations agencies and national and international organizations, many of whom are in attendance at this first international humanitarian who will contribute to the aim of making the center an international resource for humanitarian research and studies and volunteer work. These partnerships are integral to promoting the value of humanitarian work and stressing the KingdomÂ´s leading role in this regard, in alignment with the KingdomÂ´s 2030 Vision.â
