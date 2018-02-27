GSMA Mobile World Congress: Expert Group Presents BroadbandCommission with Solutions for Closing the Broadband Gap

- Business Wire
An Expert Group of members of The Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development today released the report âA New Deal: Investing in Our Common Future â Policy Recommendations to Close the Broadband Gapâ. The report contains recommendations for policymakers, regulators and the private sector to address the âunacceptable, persisting digital exclusionâ of half the worldâs population.
Formed of private sector and government representatives, the Expert Group was convened by The Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development in March 2017 to identify specific steps that need to be taken to close the ongoing gap in broadband coverage and usage.
Their report sets out specific actions for policymakers and regulators, addressing four key themes:
âIn our increasingly digital world, connectivity is the difference for many people between accessing employment, education, healthcare, e-banking and being left behind,â said Mr. Houlin Zhao, ITU Secretary General and Co-Vice Chair of the Broadband Commission. âThe important set of recommendations presented in the Expert Groupâs report provide concrete actions that can be considered to fast-forward broadband delivery of digital connectivity. In particular, we need to create an enabling policy and regulatory environment that will attract investment in ICTs, especially from the private sector.â
The Expert Group was chaired by Mr Philipp Metzger, Director General, Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM), Switzerland.
Metzger said: âThings donât just happen â they are made to happen. This holds true for the broadband gap and how we can close it. The policy recommendations included in this report are very concrete; they address pressing issues that are hampering the roll-out of digital networks and services to people who desperately need them. This report is the result of a truly multi-stakeholder effort by committed experts who, regardless of whether they come from the public or the private sector, have gone out of their way to jointly propose solutions that will bring the benefits of digital connectivity to everyone, everywhere.â
The other members of the Expert Group were (in alphabetical order): Mr Scott Gegenheimer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Operations, Zain Group; Mr Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA; Dr Carlos Jarque, AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil; Mr Mark MacGann, Group Chief Corporate & Public Affairs Officer, VEON; Mr Kevin Martin, Vice President, Mobile and Global Access Policy, Facebook; Mr Paul Mitchell, Senior Director, Technology Policy, Microsoft; Hon Jean Philbert Nsengimana, former Minister of Youth and ICT, Rwanda; Mr Denis OâBrien, Chairman, Digicel Group.
Download the report at: http://www.broadbandcommission.org/publications/Pages/Expertgroupreport-2018.aspx.
