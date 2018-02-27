Tommy Hilfiger Announces the Spring 2018 Gigi Hadid Watch of theSeason

- Business Wire
Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], announces the Spring 2018 watch of the season, co-designed and modeled by Gigi Hadid, international supermodel and global brand ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER womenswear. The Spring 2018 global campaign features the modern watch designed with a navy sunray dial with checkered flag inspired minute track and a polished blue and gold plated link bracelet, which will be available worldwide as of February 2018.
âThe gold detailing adds a bold and modern edge to this cool Spring 2018 timepiece,â said Gigi Hadid. âItâs the perfect accessory to elevate any outfit.â
âThe Spring 2018 season celebrates my love of motor sports and the watch is perfect for todayâs Tommy Girl with a fast-paced lifestyle,â said Tommy Hilfiger. âThis timepiece makes a statement and matches Gigiâs signature athleisure style.â
TOMMY HILFIGER watches and jewelry feature designs for both men and women. The collection is manufactured by The Movado Group Inc. under license from Tommy Hilfiger, and is distributed globally through Movadoâs wholly-owned subsidiaries and exclusive agreements with international distributors. The collection is sold at tommy.com, select TOMMY HILFIGER stores, major department stores, and by specialty watch dealers around the world.
About Tommy Hilfiger
With a brand portfolio that includes TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the worldâs most recognized premium designer lifestyle groups. Its focus is designing and marketing high-quality menâs tailored clothing and sportswear, womenâs collection apparel and sportswear, kidswear, denim collections, underwear (including robes, sleepwear and loungewear), footwear and accessories. Through select licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers complementary lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, fragrance, swimwear, socks, small leather goods, home goods and luggage. The TOMMY JEANS product line consists of jeanswear and footwear for men and women, accessories, and fragrance. Merchandise under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS brands is available to consumers worldwide through an extensive network of TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS retail stores, leading specialty and department stores, select online retailers, and at tommy.com.
About PVH Corp.
With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 35,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and over $8 billion in annual revenues. We own the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warnerâsand Olga brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.
*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.
About Movado
Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and distributes MOVADOÂ®, OLIVIA BURTONÂ®, EBELÂ®, CONCORDÂ®, COACHÂ®, TOMMY HILFIGERÂ®, HUGO BOSSÂ®, LACOSTEÂ®, SCUDERIA FERRARIÂ®, REBECCA MINKOFFÂ® and URI MINKOFFÂ® watches worldwide, and operates Movado company stores in the United States.
