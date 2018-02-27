Gemalto Enables Swift and Secure Creation of Trusted DigitalIdentities

- Business Wire
Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, showcases at Mobile World Congress its ability to enable Trusted Digital Identities that will unlock a new generation of secure and convenient digital services. Leveraging the companyâs unrivalled experience across fields such as identity verification, biometrics and mobile services, Gemalto integrates all the technologies needed to seamlessly capture biometrics and verify user identities, and then digitize them securely. As a result, MNOs, OEMs and other enterprises will be able to accelerate their digitalization strategies, launch new services, fight fraud and meet relevant regulations.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226005706/en/
Facial recognition for digital identity. (Photo: Business Wire)
Gemaltoâs Trusted Digital Identity solutions encompass three fully integrated steps: capturing ID documents, verifying their authenticity as well as the holderâs identity, and then creating the Trusted Digital Identity itself. Gemaltoâs approach enables customers to use multiple channels in-store or online. Identity credentials - including ID cards, driver licenses and passports- and biometrics, such as fingerprint and facial recognition, can be captured using smartphones and tablets or high-end scanners. The companyâs expertise in biometric technologies and secure identity documents then ensures rapid and reliable verification, speeding the customer acquisition process.
Gemaltoâs fast multi-channel process enables MNOs and other service providers to simplify and digitize their work flows. Operating costs are reduced and the customer experience enhanced. Moreover, a Trusted Digital Identity can serve as a gateway for subscribers to access multiple security-sensitive services such as mobile money, eGov and online banking, allowing MNOs to participate in these fast growing sectors.
âMNOs and other service providers need to adapt to a rapidly changing business environment,â said Guillaume Lafaix, SVP for Gemalto. âDelivering a combination of security, convenience and efficiency, our Trusted Digital Identity solutions offer a highly flexible approach to accelerating digitalization strategies.â
Visitors to Gemaltoâs stand (Hall2 â Stand NÂ° 2J41) at Mobile World Congress 2018 will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations of the companyâs ability to capture and verify end user identity credentials and biometrics, swiftly and seamlessly, via multiple channels.
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2016 annual revenues of â¬3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemaltoâs solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software â enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226005706/en/
Enrique Castro, 'Quini', exjugador del Sporting de Gijón y FC Barcelona ha fallecido este martes a los 68 años de edad tras sufrir un …
La más o menos filtrada revolución que se realizará en el Real Madrid este verano tiene en la delantera un espacio amplio, de profunda …
La pérdida de afluencia al Camp Nou ha sido uno de los problemas recientes del Barcelona. Esta tendencia inesperada se atribuía al panorama …
La pérdida de afluencia al Camp Nou ha sido uno de los problemas recientes del Barcelona. Esta tendencia inesperada se atribuía al panorama …
Más de 10.000 vehículos se han visto implicados en un gran atasco en la isla de Hainan, en el sureste de China, que desde el pasado jueves …
Gerard Piqué no es un futbolista al uso. El central del Barcelona nunca pasa desapercibido. Ya sea por sus opiniones, por sus …
El Atlético de Madrid recibe este miércoles en el Wanda Metropolitano al Leganés. Tras golear al Sevilla, los del 'Cholo' Simeone quieren, …
El 31% de los menores españoles han recibido algún tipo de mensaje sexual a través del móvil, según un estudio publicado en el libro …
BMW ha presentado en el Mobile World Congress (MWC) de Barcelona sus últimos avances en materia de conectividad digital e inteligente entre …
El detenido como presunto autor del doble crimen del pantano de Susqueda (Girona) ha asegurado este martes que no es culpable de los hechos …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
La nueva familia Airbus A350 XWB
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens