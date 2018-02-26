WuQi Technologies is Latest Licensee of CCww´s NB-IoT UE Protocol-StackSoftware

- Business Wire
Communications Consultants Worldwide Ltd. (CCww), global innovator of 3GPPÂ® technologies, has licensed its NB-IoT protocol-stack software to WuQi Technologies Inc., a leading global developer of highly integrated mixed-signal SoC solutions, and the latest licensee of CCwwâs NB-IoT Release 13 UE protocol-stack software. Communications Consultants Worldwide (CCww) is working with WuQi Technologies for the integration of its NB-IoT protocol-stack software onto WuQi Technologiesâ highly innovative SoC. This relationship, catalyzed by T2M, is enabling the production of a highly integrated, very low power, NB-IoT SoC chipset targeting IoT Smart City, Smart Home, and wearable applications.
CCwwâs CEO, Richard Carter, said, âNB-IoT is CCwwâs latest cellular Protocol-stack SW. We are excited to be working with WuQi to enable a sector-leading NB-IoT SoC, pushing back boundaries of performance and battery life for the next generation of IoT. See our demonstration at the Mobile World Congress (Hall-7 stand C17).â
Michael Jiang, VP of Marketing and Sales of WuQi, added, âWorking with CCww, the sectorâs principal protocol-stack developer in the NB-IoT space, is a great honor for us. Our combined focus on the integration process has enabled us to achieve an ultra-low power consumption, which will enable customer products with unprecedented performance, efficiency and economy. In the future, we will be jointly upgrading the solution to Release 14 for launch in Q2/18.â
Nigel Dixon, CEO of T2M, remarked âOur global relationships in the semiconductor market, coupled with our extensive expertise in wireless semiconductor technology, enabled us to join WuQi with a leading NB-IoT protocol-stack SW and support.â
About WuQi
WuQi is a privately funded silicon and software start-up with its headquarters in Chongqing, China. WuQi creates highly integrated, and innovative mixed-signal system-on-a-chip solutions for the internet-of-things, power line communications, health and fitness monitoring, and other markets. Visit: http://www.wuqi-tech.com
About CCww
CCww has been developing, licensing and supporting embedded 3GPPÂ® protocol-stack software to leading global mobile players since 2000; more than 3 Billion devices have been manufactured using CCww technology. CCww is currently licensing a portable Release 13/14 NB-IoT UE protocol-stack, with extensive integration, conformance-testing, and support services. Visit: www.ccww.co.uk
About T2M
T2M is the worldÂ´s largest independent global semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex IP, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated production of IoT, wireless, consumer and automotive electronics devices. Visit www.t-2-m.com
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180224005025/en/
Enrique Castro, 'Quini', exjugador del Sporting de Gijón y FC Barcelona ha fallecido este martes a los 68 años de edad tras sufrir un …
La más o menos filtrada revolución que se realizará en el Real Madrid este verano tiene en la delantera un espacio amplio, de profunda …
La pérdida de afluencia al Camp Nou ha sido uno de los problemas recientes del Barcelona. Esta tendencia inesperada se atribuía al panorama …
La pérdida de afluencia al Camp Nou ha sido uno de los problemas recientes del Barcelona. Esta tendencia inesperada se atribuía al panorama …
Más de 10.000 vehículos se han visto implicados en un gran atasco en la isla de Hainan, en el sureste de China, que desde el pasado jueves …
Gerard Piqué no es un futbolista al uso. El central del Barcelona nunca pasa desapercibido. Ya sea por sus opiniones, por sus …
El Atlético de Madrid recibe este miércoles en el Wanda Metropolitano al Leganés. Tras golear al Sevilla, los del 'Cholo' Simeone quieren, …
El 31% de los menores españoles han recibido algún tipo de mensaje sexual a través del móvil, según un estudio publicado en el libro …
BMW ha presentado en el Mobile World Congress (MWC) de Barcelona sus últimos avances en materia de conectividad digital e inteligente entre …
El detenido como presunto autor del doble crimen del pantano de Susqueda (Girona) ha asegurado este martes que no es culpable de los hechos …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
La nueva familia Airbus A350 XWB
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens