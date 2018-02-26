330 43

Samsung Demonstrating TrustCall Native Secure Calling and Messagingfor Samsung at Mobile World Congress

26/02/2018 - 14:55

- Business Wire

KoolSpan, the leading provider of encrypted secure voice and messaging solutions for smartphones, has partnered with Samsung to provide TrustCall Native for Samsung; the only solution providing native dialer integration on Samsung devices. Samsung is demonstrating TrustCall Native for Samsung at MWC in their booth.

Attacks on mobile communications have increased globally as criminals, hackers and governments intercept calls and messages by exploiting vulnerabilities in mobile internetworking protocols. US Government organizations including U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and cybersecurity experts recommend end-to-end encryption for all calls and messages.

The challenge organizations face is the tradeoff between security and ease of use; with people usually choosing convenience over security. For security adoption to be successful, it must be convenient, easy to use, transparent to end users, and automatic. People should not have to decide to call securely; it should happen automatically.

âWeâre excited to partner with KoolSpan, which enables us to implement secure communications on Samsung smartphones,â said Mike Kazmierczak, Samsung B2B Business Development Manager, Mobile B2B Team, EMEA. âTrustCall Native, one of KoolSpanâs flagship products, is the best example of the universal understanding that security is only as good as it is easy to use.â

In response to market demand from business users, KoolSpan has developed native integration on Samsung devices, whereby secure communications happen automatically. TrustCall integrates with Samsung native functionalityi for phone, messaging and contacts, providing security by default. Whenever people call or text using their TrustCall Native enabled Samsung phones, end-to-end encryption is applied automatically.

âWeâre excited to partner with Samsung to provide secure communications natively on Samsung phones,â said Chief Product Officer of KoolSpan, Julie Holdren. âFor the first time, business users can leverage Samsung smartphones, taking advantage of the Samsung features, while automatically securing their calls and messages. Secure communications are integrated with the phones, seamlessly and transparently to end users.â

About KoolSpan

KoolSpan is the leading provider of robust, cross-platform, end-to-end communication security on smartphones. KoolSpan offers multiple encryption solutions supporting Android and iPhone. KoolSpanâs security and privacy solutions address the growing threat of loss or theft of intellectual property, vital information and proprietary assets. Customers include government organizations and enterprises in over 60 countries worldwide. KoolSpan is FIPS 140-2 validated and has 33 issued patents with dozens more pending. KoolSpan is a privately held and based in Bethesda, Md.

For more information, visitÂ www.koolspan.com, follow KoolSpan onÂ Twitter @KoolSpan.

i To deploy TrustCall Native Secure Communications for Samsung, customer must have a Samsung Enterprise Alliance Program (SEAP) account and subscription to KNOX Configure.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51763805&lang=en

PUBLICIDAD