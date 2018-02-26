330 43

iconectiv Joins SAP HANA Partner Ecosystem, Expanding Global Customer Base for Its Advanced Telecom Solutions

iconectiv, an authoritative partner of the global communications industry connecting more than two billion people every day, today announced a partnership with SAP (NYSE: SAP), the multinational enterprise application software provider, to bring its cloud-based telecom services enabling enhanced network management and asset monetization to the SAP HANA partner ecosystem.

SAP HANA is a database and application development platform designed for organizations with extensive IT infrastructures leveraging large volumes of data to accelerate business processes, deliver more business intelligence, and simplify IT environments. Through its partner program, SAP seeks to add flexible, industry-specific expertise to its platform that enables its customers to develop the best possible solution to meet their needs.

In this latest addition to the iconectivÂ® TruPartner Program, the company will provide service providers and related telecom firms using the SAP HANA platform with solutions that enhance database management, maximize network efficiencies, decrease operational costs, and reduce risk by providing highly accurate and actionable network and numbering data and analysis. iconectivâs solutions also help SAP HANA customers manage network and IT infrastructure assets from an economic as well as technical perspective.

âSAP brings a global brand presence, finance and enterprise resource planning (ERP) expertise, and an established telecom sales network to greatly expand our customer base as well as simplify the integration of our services through the SAP HANA platform,â said Alex Berry, Executive Vice President of its Information Solutions Business Unit, iconectiv. âWith the ongoing struggle for service providers to maintain data and operational integrity during this era of digital transformation, we see a tremendous opportunity to expand our services to new regions and new customers. This relationship is a key milestone in the iconectiv TruPartner Program.â

iconectiv has added several companies to its Partner Program recently, including Infutor, CSG Partners and West, who are using iconectivâs trusted data to ensure the integrity of mobile numbers in their customer messaging solutions. iconectiv has also announced a strategic collaboration with iBasis, a leading international voice carrier and provider of data services and solutions for mobile operators, to reduce international telecom fraud.

âPartners like iconectiv are very important as they complement and extend our portfolio as SAP thrives to accompany communications service providers in their digital transformation journey,â said Stephan Gatien, General Manager, Telecoms Industry Business, SAP. âiconectivâs recognized telecom expertise and authoritative data perfectly augments our industry relevant partner ecosystem resulting in superior business value for our joint customers.â

Separate from the SAP HANA platform, iconectivâs Right Party Verification (RPV) solution launches on the SAP App Center later this year. Right Party Verification for Messaging enables real-time identification of mobile numbers that have been recycled so marketers can avoid sending messages to those numbers.

iconectiv executives will be available at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain from Feb. 26 through March 1 in the iconectiv meeting room Hall 2, Stand 201MR or the SAP meeting room Hall 3, Stand 3N31 to discuss this latest partnership. The company will be demonstrating its Common LanguageÂ® platform which provides unprecedented visibility of network assets and an actionable dashboard across complex enterprises.

