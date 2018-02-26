Actility and IDEMIA Announce Their Collaboration to Deliver Seamless,Secure Connectivity For LoRaWan and LTE-Based IoT

- Business Wire
To achieve its full potential, IoT requires flexible deployment and seamless connectivity between multiple different networks. Actilityâs roaming aggregation of LoRaWAN networks combined with IDEMIAâs M-Trust Secure Services platform, removes the complexities of connecting IoT devices and allows frictionless connectivity management. The combination of solutions from Actility and IDEMIAallows Mobile Network Operators, IoT device manufacturers, IoT service providers and solution vendors to conveniently activate and secure devices and seamlessly move from one IoT network to another, whilst ensuring the security between the device and the selected network.
This solution combines Actilityâs ThingPark IoT connectivity platform for LPWANs with both IDEMIAâs M-Trust Secure Services platform for securing LTE and LoRaWAN credentials and communication, and IDEMIAâs M-Connect, the industry leading subscription management platform to manage eSIM credentials.
Yves Portalier, Executive Vice-President for Connected objects activities at IDEMIA declares: âWe want to simplify the production, supply chain and customer experience of globally deployed devices and bring always-on connectivity for both LoRaWAN and LTE IoT devices. This partnership helps solve all the major logistics pain points of OEMs looking at these two key wireless IoT technologies.â
Olivier Hersent, CEO of Actility, adds: âBy bringing better performance, improved security and seamless scaling to managing thousands and ultimately millions of devices across rapidly-growing IoT networks, this partnership between IDEMIA and our company will accelerate the digital transformation of businesses and industries whilst providing unmatched performance and flexibility.â
About IDEMIA
OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.
Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.
OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.
For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter
About Actility
Actility connects the industrial internet of things. Our IoT connectivity platform, tools, and fast-growing ecosystem enable our customers to create IoT solutions that transform business, industries and processes. The ThingPark LPWA platform connects sensorsÂ gathering dataÂ to cloud applications on any scale, from global or national networks to secure on-campus enterprise solutions, managing devices, data flows and monetization. Our value-added applications and business services enable roaming, device software update, geolocationÂ and smart grid. Actility is at the heart of a thriving customer ecosystem, connecting solutions partners, supporting developers and device makers preparing their LPWA product for market, and providing an e-commerce Marketplace offering global distribution to solution providers.Â Actility co-founded the LoRa Alliance and continues to pioneer LPWA networking technology.
For more information, visit https://www.actility.com
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180225005273/en/
