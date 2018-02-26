330 43

Kymeta Arrives on the World Stage at Mobile World Congress toShowcase Seamless Connectivity Solutions for IoT, First Responders, Land Mobile, Mobile Carriers

26/02/2018 - 12:55

Kymetaâthe communications company making good on the promise of global, mobile connectivityâwill demonstrate how satellites enable always-connected mobile communications through hybrid satellite and cellular network solutions, with high-throughput satellite capacity provided by partner, Intelsat. Kymeta eliminates the need for traditional satellite dishes, opening a new world of hybrid and highly integrated, always-on connections. Attendees to Mobile World Congress will witness multiple use cases demonstrated at booth OA3A.24 from February 26th â March 1st. Kymetaâs presence in Barcelona signals a shift in the global communications conversation, from cellular interoperability within cities to seamless connectivity between cities, and across multiple industries.

KymetaÂ´s Mobile Rapid Response Vehicle is designed for fast deployment, and reliable connectivity for first responders when other infrastructure is unavailable or has failed. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kymetaâs mTennaâ¢ technology, KyWayâ¢ terminals and KALOâ¢ access services provide seamless connectivity for cars, trucks, buses, off-road vehicles, vessels, RVs, trains, and cellular networks. âFor mobile carriers, seamless connections within city limitsâwhere cellular infrastructure currently existsâis apt to be delivered through the full implementation of 5G. Weâre seeing that come to fruition,â said Dr. Nathan Kundtz, President, CEO and Founder, Kymeta. âBut what about the question of a seamless, always-connected experience between cities? Thatâs where Kymeta comes in. We are working to offer mobile carriers the ability to provide a broader connected experience, along with business continuity, extended networks, and backhaul support.â

Kymeta will showcase how gaining access to satellite networks will fill communications gaps and provide a full end-to-end solution for a seamless connected experience. True mobility in which cars, trains, buses, and trucks remain connected through a hybrid network approach means on-the-move vehicular software updates, and increased safety and security for drivers and passengers.

The conversation at Mobile World Congress will also include land and IoT applications including construction site administration, cargo tracking, agriculture, asset tracking, mining operations, fleet operations and more.

Kymeta solutions positively impact every industry and community with a need to connect to the internet. The company seeks to bring communities together where the lack of communications solutions has been a roadblock to participation in the global economy. The demonstration in booth OA3A.24 during Mobile World Congress will feature two use cases for seamless communications. The first demonstration features Coca-Colaâs EKOCENTER kiosk, and shows how Kymeta can support internet access for remote communities and enable access to information, education, healthcare, and a host of other social and economic opportunities. The second demonstration will show how reliable connectivity is provided for first responders and disaster relief efforts, both in remote areas and when communications become unavailable after a natural disaster, providing a crucial means of getting resources to where they are needed the most.

Kymeta will demonstrate the power and purpose of its seamless connectivity for Mobile World Congress attendees with its Mobile Rapid Response Vehicle. The solutions are designed for fast deployment, and reliable connectivity for first responders when other infrastructure is unavailable or has failed. The value of the solution was recently experienced when Kymeta personnel were deployed to assist Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

About Kymeta

The worldâs demand for ubiquitous mobile connectivity is irrefutable. A global, mobile network is the answer to connecting people and places that have never been connected before.

Kymeta is making seamless, always-connected mobile communications possible with a unique hybrid approach that enables satellite and cellular networks to together deliver a single, global, mobile network. End-to-end mobile communications are delivered with Kymeta KÃâÃâ¬LOâ¢ connectivity services, and the worldâs first electronically-steered, flat panel satellite terminal that goes places traditional satellite dishes cannot. The Kymeta KyWayâ¢ terminal makes high-throughput, mobile communications possible in cars, trains, buses, trucks, boats and much more.

If it moves, Kymeta keeps it connected.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com and KALO.net.

