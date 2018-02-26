330 43

Huawei Named as Winner of 2018 GSMA Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry

26/02/2018 - 12:25

At Mobile World Congress today, the GSMA announced that Huawei was selected as the winner of the GSMAâs âOutstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry Awardâ for 2018. This prestigious award recognises individuals, companies and organisations that have contributed in significant ways to the development of the mobile industry and the advancement of mobile communications. The award was presented to Huawei at a special ceremony held last evening.

âFounded in 1987, Huawei secured its first contract outside China just two decades ago,â said Sunil Bharti Mittal, GSMA Chairman and Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises. âIn that relatively short span of time, the company has grown to become the worldâs largest supplier of networking equipment and services to mobile operators, continually delivering innovative new technologies and products. We are pleased to recognise Huaweiâs considerable efforts in advancing the mobile industry with this award.â

Huawei has played a leading role in areas such as devices, smart cities, smart grids, among many others. Through participation in over 360 standards bodies, industry organisations and open source communities, Huawei has been an active force in the development of the digital ecosystem.

Through its history the company has shown a strong focus on research and development, and in recent years has concentrated on building out the next generation of digital infrastructure by driving innovation in cloud, artificial intelligence, and 5G technologies. From 2007 to 2016, HuaweiÂ´s total R&D investment surpassed US$48 billion dollars, having invested $11 billion in 2016 alone.

