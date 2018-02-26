FuelPlus Launches CORSIA-Ready Emissions Software for Airlines

- Business Wire
FuelPlus, a leading provider of aviation fuel management software, has launched a new product that helps airlines comply with the monitoring and reporting requirements of CORSIA (the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation).
âUsing our new Emissions Module, airlines can be CORSIA-ready in a matter of weeks with far less need for expensive consultants,â says FuelPlus Group CEO, Klaus-Peter Warnke. âAs with any new regulation, CORSIA presents numerous challenges to airlines. However, we have spent the last year researching the implications of CORSIA and developing and testing this software with some of the worldâs largest airlines. We know it works.â
With the first key deadline for CORSIA looming, emissions monitoring is certainly at the forefront of most airline professionalsâ minds. From January 1, 2019, airlines from countries participating in the first phase of CORSIA need to be correctly monitoring their CO2 emissions for international flights.
Although that first phase is only voluntary, in practice it isnât â around 76 countries have agreed to participate which means approximately 86% of all global flights will be affected from January 1, 2019. In addition, ICAO have recommended that airlines submit an Emissions Monitoring Planby30 September 2018. So, airlines need to act swiftly.
âOur new emissions software is based on an established solution that leading airlines have been using since 2010 for EU ETS compliance,â explains Mr Warnke. âItâs now been upgraded to work for CORSIA too. We believe itâs the quickest, most cost effective and low-risk way to prepare your airline for January 1, 2019. This solution is your Emissions Monitoring Plan.â
The new CORSIA-ready Emissions Module from FuelPlus collects, consolidates, integrates and cleans data from various sources to calculate and report on an airlineâs emissions. These sources include operational data, fuel messages, ACARS transmissions, ARINC/SITA telex, load sheets, schedules, flight reports and more. âFor airlines that already use the FuelPlus platform, most of this data is being collected already so adding the Emissions Module features will be very straightforward,â says Mr Warnke. âFor new customers, the implementation should still only take a matter of weeks.â
