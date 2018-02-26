AdaptiveMobile Detects Sophisticated Attacks on Signalling Networksacross Five Continents

- Business Wire
MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS â AdaptiveMobile Security, the world leader in mobile network security, today announced it has detected increasingly sophisticated attacks via the next generation of signalling protocols being used for 4G. In new research released at Mobile World Congress 2018, AdaptiveMobile presented the industryâs first ever overview of real-life attacks launched over the Diameter protocol.
âThis research is the final piece of intel that will drive mobile operators to put defences in place to protect their networks against attacks over Diameter. Diameter vulnerabilities were theoretical up until now; however, this new research clearly demonstrates that they are actually being exploited in the real world, meaning the risk is real and must be addressed,â said Cathal Mc Daid, Chief Intelligence Officer of AdaptiveMobile Security.
To acquire these insights, the Company performed analysis of international Diameter traffic from ten operatorsâ networks worldwide and found suspicious activity within them. The research conducted analysed Diameter traffic travelling to and from more than 80 countries across five continents and detected a range of malicious activity, from simple to complex, over Diameter networks, affecting both mobile subscribers and mobile networks.
âMost importantly, carriers need to understand what is being detected and cannot rely on simple categorisation or rules to decipher what is malicious activity and what is not.â Mc Daid continued: âThe threat is now proven, but without an added layer of intelligence, malicious traffic will be hidden in amongst the noise. This is critical, as Diameter use widens and SS7 security improves we expect rogue actors to exploit Diameter more and more.â
AdaptiveMobile has been working with operator networks around the globe to analyse their SS7 network data since launchingits Signalling Protection in 2015. The Diameter protocol is the next-generation in signalling networks and as service providers roll out IP-based LTE networks â which present an evolved threat landscape â there is a growing demand for broader signalling protection on both SS7 and Diameter networks.
To learn more about AdaptiveMobile Securityâs Signalling Protection product and industry-leading Threat Intelligence Unit, visit AdaptiveMobile at MWC in Hall 2, 2D100MR.
About AdaptiveMobile Security
AdaptiveMobile Security is the world leader in mobile network security, protecting over 1.7 billion subscribers worldwide, and the only mobile security company offering products designed to protect all services on both fixed and mobile networks through in-network and cloud solutions. With deep expertise and a unique focus on network-to-handset security, AdaptiveMobileâs award-winning security solutions provide its customers with advanced threat detection and actionable intelligence, combined with the most comprehensive security products on the market today.
AdaptiveMobile was founded in 2004 and boasts some of the worldâs largest mobile operators as customers and the leading security and telecom equipment vendors as partners. The Company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in North America, Europe, South Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.
https://www.adaptivemobile.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180225005220/en/
Enrique Castro, 'Quini', exjugador del Sporting de Gijón y FC Barcelona ha fallecido este martes a los 68 años de edad tras sufrir un …
La más o menos filtrada revolución que se realizará en el Real Madrid este verano tiene en la delantera un espacio amplio, de profunda …
La pérdida de afluencia al Camp Nou ha sido uno de los problemas recientes del Barcelona. Esta tendencia inesperada se atribuía al panorama …
La pérdida de afluencia al Camp Nou ha sido uno de los problemas recientes del Barcelona. Esta tendencia inesperada se atribuía al panorama …
Más de 10.000 vehículos se han visto implicados en un gran atasco en la isla de Hainan, en el sureste de China, que desde el pasado jueves …
Gerard Piqué no es un futbolista al uso. El central del Barcelona nunca pasa desapercibido. Ya sea por sus opiniones, por sus …
El Atlético de Madrid recibe este miércoles en el Wanda Metropolitano al Leganés. Tras golear al Sevilla, los del 'Cholo' Simeone quieren, …
El 31% de los menores españoles han recibido algún tipo de mensaje sexual a través del móvil, según un estudio publicado en el libro …
BMW ha presentado en el Mobile World Congress (MWC) de Barcelona sus últimos avances en materia de conectividad digital e inteligente entre …
El detenido como presunto autor del doble crimen del pantano de Susqueda (Girona) ha asegurado este martes que no es culpable de los hechos …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
La nueva familia Airbus A350 XWB
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens