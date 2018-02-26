330 43

Analogix Introduces ANX7441 ? First USB-C Re-timer for NextGeneration Smartphones and VR Active Cables

Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. today announced the availability of its ANX7441, the first integrated re-timer for next generation smartphones, supporting high bandwidth DisplayPortâ¢ 1.4 at 8.1 gigabits per second (Gbps), as well as USB 3.1 Gen2 10 Gbps data rates over long and thin cables for more flexible virtual reality (VR) applications.

ANX7441 is the first USB-C re-timer for next generation smartphones enabling faster communication between mobile devices and 4Kx2K displays ideal for VR applications (Graphic: Business Wire)

For additional cable lengths, Analogixâs ANX7440 re-timer recovers and reinstates high-speed signals at both ends of active cables spanning from 2, 5, and up to 7 meters. This allows low-cost cable solutions to meet the performance and compliance requirements of high-speed DisplayPort and USB 3.1 signals.

Smartphone designs using application processors without an integrated USB-Câ¢ power delivery (PD) port controller can use the ANX7411 companion, which integrates the logic to manage cable attach and detach, orientation, and role detection, providing full USB PD 3.0 support.

âAs smartphones adopt high-speed USB-C, the ANX7441 allows next generation application processors to support very high data transfer rates over the USB-C connector, making them ideal for VR applications,â said Michael Ching, vice president of marketing for Analogix. âHuman ergonomics are essential to an immersive VR experience and active VR cables using the ANX7440 are longer, thinner, lighter, and capable of delivering video, audio, data, and power from smartphones, PCs, and game consoles to VR HMDs.â

Leveraging Analogixâs competence in high-speed signaling and designed to the latest USB 3.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 specifications, the ANX7441 is cost-effective, low power, and offers best in class performance, supporting:

Integrated USB 3.1 re-timer and DisplayPort HBR3 re-timer;

Integrated SBU/AUX mux for switching DP AUX signals and reducing overall system BOM cost;

Insertion loss compensation to recover up to 23dB channel loss for USB 3.1 Gen2 10 Gbps signals over extended PCB trace and FlexPCB cable.

The ANX7441 is now sampling and will ship in mass production in Q2 2018. The ANX7440 and ANX7411 are in mass production.

Product demonstrations of high-speed signal conditioners, VR active cables, and SlimPortÂ® end-to-end VR solutions are taking place during this weekâs Mobile World Congress 2018 at the Analogix booth #7H40 in Hall 7 at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona.

About Analogix Semiconductor

Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductors for the digital multimedia market, from portable devices such as smartphones, notebooks, and VR head mounted displays, to large, high-definition TVs and high-end graphics cards. Analogix is the market leader in providing end-to-end interface connectivity semiconductor solutions for DisplayPort under its SlimPort brand, including high-speed signal conditioners, and an industry leader in mobile display controllers, such as low-power, high-speed timing controller solutions. The DisplayPort standard is an innovative, packetized digital interface for high-resolution video and audio that was developed by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). SlimPort branded products are compliant with DisplayPort, Mobility DisplayPort (MyDP), and DisplayPort Alternate Mode over the USB Type-C connector.

For more information visit www.analogix.com and www.slimport.com, follow us on Twitter @Analogix and @SlimPortConnect, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Analogix and SlimPort are trademarks or registered trademarks of Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

