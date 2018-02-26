Sprint Selects Synchronoss to Lead its Digital Transformation

- Business Wire
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, and digital products,Â today announced it has been selected by Sprint to lead the transformation of its online environment for business customers. Synchronossâ Digital platform will help Sprint simplify its online order management process, generate more revenue, and reduce its costs. Stage one of the new deployment will be focused on Sprintâs wireless business customers, but will extend to include wireline, IoT, and Sprint value added solution business operations in the future.
Sprint, through its Sprint Now program, remains on the digital transformation offensive, enhancing its online channels to constantly improve its customer experience. Sprintâs relationship with Synchronoss is central to this initiative as it looks to simplify its online order management process, through the creation of a converged customer experience portal. Once accessed, this portal will enable all Sprint business users to view and manage existing services simply and securely.
The consolidation of all Sprintâs business services onto one common platform will see the operator radically improve time-to-market for new services. The streamlining of the online ordering capability will create new real-time service bundling opportunities for Sprint. These will be further enhanced by Synchronossâ ability to provide premium customer insights and analytics to Sprint. This data can be further interpreted to build enhanced, personalized, and better targeted offers to further drive service engagement and monetization.
Synchronossâ Digital platform is a pre-integrated product, providing a fully personalized and tailored customer interface. It therefore requires less operator legacy system integration and can be operationalized rapidly. This will help Sprint remain highly agile and able to quickly capitalize on new opportunities. Furthermore, as a self-care focused customer portal, Synchronossâ Digital platform will drive dramatic customer care savings by diverting contacts away from the call center environment.
âOur Sprint Now transformation program is a multi-dimensional strategy, designed to offer the best possible user experience, while making us more agile, innovative, and profitable,â says Kim Green-Kerr, SVP, Sprint Business Solutions. âOur relationship with Synchronoss will help us dramatically simplify our online environment for our business customers, giving them control of their order management and customer care requirements. This will combine to accelerate new service availability, drive better online adoption, and reduce customer care costs.â
âThe vast majority of global service providers are on a digital transformation journey,â says Glenn Lurie, CEO, Synchronoss. âSprint is on the offensive looking to gain every ounce of value from its online operations to become faster, more profitable while delivering a better overall customer experience. Our Digital service portfolio helps global operators strip cost and complexity from their legacy order management, customer care and channels. It will enable all global service providers to remain highly competitive despite an increasingly challenging business environment.â
About Synchronoss
Synchronoss (NASDAQ: SNCR) transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging and digital products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronossâ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way Technology-Media-Telecommunications customers grow their business. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.
