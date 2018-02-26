330 43

IDEMIA and Octo Telematics Reinvent Car Sharing Experience by AddingFacial Recognition to EasyOpen Solution

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, announces today that it has implemented facial recognition technology on EasyOpen, a solution previously developed with its partner Omoove, a wholly-owned Octo Telematics company, Europeâs leading Shared Mobility technology provider. The digital enrolment process combined with facial recognition technology will securely enroll and authenticate the driver before EasyOpen automatically opens the car.

You will never rent a car the same way thanks to EasyOpen solution that combines IDEMIAâs expertise in secure service enablement and Omooveâs experience in Shared Mobility platforms and on-board technology.

The first version of the solution was launched last year and allows drivers, who have already registered on the application, to use their smartphones as a key to open their cars in a secure way.

This year, both companies have just announced the introduction of a new process for the digital enrollment of the driver combined with facial recognition technology, which will be implemented into EasyOpen solution.

This solution uses the smartphone to create the identity of the driver by registering ID documents in a fast and user-friendly way, while afterwards granting access to the car through a selfie thanks to IDEMIAâs facial recognition solution.

According to a study run by Frost & Sullivan (www.frost.com), car sharing users number should increase by 16,4% CAGR within 2025 : private car usage will then decrease and car rental agencies will need high performing technologies to secure shared cars. In that context, IDEMIA and Omoove strengthen their position on this promising market with the extremely simple, intuitive and fast EasyOpen solution. A demonstration of EasyOpen will take place at the Mobile World Congress 2018: end-to-end customer journey from registration on car rental application to opening of the car thanks to a selfie will be presented on this occasion on a Maserati Levante.

Yves Portalier, Executive Vice President of the Connected Objects business at IDEMIA declared: âAfter implementing a keyless solution last year, IDEMIA is now adding facial recognition technology to the end-user experience thus providing fast and secure registration and trusted online authentication. By combining increased security with additional convenience, weâre making the user experience even more simple in this promising car sharing market.â

Giuseppe Zuco, CEO at Omoove and Octo Telematics co-founder, added: âWe are pleased to participate once again with IDEMIA at the MWC; together with strengthening our partnership, we continue to share our expertise in automotive solutions and IoT applications. We look forward to showing a new mobility experience, through advanced biometrics and secure digital identity management. The keyless connected car will unveil a new era of shared Mobility, by simplifying the driver journey and allowing operators to offer a simple and reliable solutionâ.

No keys, no card, you only need a smartphone to open the car and start the journey!

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

About Octo Telematics

Octo is the number 1 global provider of telematics and data analytics solutions for the auto insurance industry. Founded in 2002, Octo is one of the pioneers of the insurance telematics industry. Today, Octo is the largest and most experienced insurance telematics company in the world, transforming auto insurance through behavioral, contextual and driving analytics for more than 100 insurance partners.

Octo has more than 5.4 million connected users and the largest global database of telematics data, with over 186 billion miles of driving data collected and 438,000 crashes and insurance events analyzed (as of 31 December 2017).

Octo applies proprietary algorithms to this market-leading database to deliver powerful new insights into driver risk, informing solutions that benefit both auto insurance companies and policyholders.

The company is headquartered in London, with offices in Boston, Rome, Stuttgart, Madrid, and Sao Paulo.

For more information, visit www.octotelematics.com

About Omoove

Omoove is the European leader in providing innovative technological solutions in the Mobility market, offering end-to-end Shared Mobility, Fleet Management and Insurance Telematics technologies and solutions for Vehicle Sharing Operators and Car Rental Companies.

Omoove operates more than 10 car sharing services in 15 cities with about 200.000 connected vehicles and scooters, 900.000 registered users and more than 400.000 rentals per month (as of 31 December 2017). Founded in 2001, Omoove is wholly-owned by Octo Telematics, the largest and most experienced insurance telematics company in the world for number of registered users and managed vehicles. Omoove is headquartered in Rome with local offices in France, Spain, UK, Germany and the United States.

For more information, visit www.omoove.com

