SM-Optics Unveils First FLEXSET Chip, Paving the Way to Optical MicroNodes

26/02/2018 - 10:45

SM-Optics launches FLEXSET, a single chip embedding multiple processing functionalities raising the bar for performances, density and architectural flexibility. The FLEXSET is the heart of the Lightmode product family.

FLEXSET OTN switching matrix scales from 300Gbps to 1Tbps and can be addressed by ports spanning from traditional low-speed services like 2Mbps over micro-OTN, to layer2 and layer3 over ODUFlex, 100G over ODU4 and 200G over FlexO. Thanks to its embedded capabilities including multi-technology OAM, packet processing, synchronization and fast protection functions, FLEXSET operates by design at the lowest latency performances and features an Intel Stratix 10 FPGA.

Following the launch of micro-OTN, a revolutionary approach to efficiently extend OTN protocol to low speed services, the launch of FLEXSET advances the vision of a highly interconnected metro network and of micro nodes. Revolving around functional block elements, micro nodes collapse in few rack units OTN and photonic switching.

The LM-1 OTN 100G platform drawing on the FLEXSET potential, is a fully redundant OTN functional block single rack unit ideal for network characterized by high traffic and scalability demands, latency sensitive applications and high resiliency needs, satisfying 5G transport requirements. The LM-1 OTN 100G redefines the business case for using OTN in the metro network.

âTraditional systems rely on a multiple detached matrix architecture, often the result of scaled down core equipment at the expenses of flexibility, latency and physical dimensionsâ says Giorgio Cazzaniga product line director in SM-Optics, adding âFLEXSET has an unprecedented density coupled with wide tributary flexibility and multi-gigabit processing with bare minimum latency, using Intel Stratix 10 FPGAs. This single chip flexible architecture is reflected in the LM-1 product lines retaining the same advantages at system level.â

About SM OPTICS

SM OPTICS is company driving innovation in fiber based communication, counting on a proven management and R&D team with 20+ years of experience in the optical domain as well as delivering comprehensive professional services. SM OPTICS is part of SIAE MICROELETTRONICA GROUP a leader in wireless communication technology. Liaising over this heritage SM OPTICS addresses opportunities worldwide, with strong set of network services, integration and design capabilities. www.sm-optics.com

