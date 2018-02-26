330 43

Zinwave Reveals UNItivity 5000 DAS Solution at Mobile World Congress,Available Immediately

Zinwave, a leading global provider of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) solutions for in-building wireless, rolled out its next generation DAS solution today at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The newly launched UNItivity 5000 DAS platform has evolved Zinwaveâs patented DAS technology with several key improvements.

âFrom âunifiedâ and âconnectivity,â we get UNItivity,â said Scott Willis, CEO of Zinwave. âUNItivity enables enterprise connectivity by unifying all frequencies, including 3-6GHz, and galvanizes enterprise networks for the future of wireless service, like 5G, LTE-U, LAA, private and public CBRS.â

Through careful revision of the UNItivity solution, Zinwave has enhanced the energy efficiency of the hardware. Depending on the scope and complexity of the DAS configuration, Zinwave enterprise customers can expect to see up to 17 percent energy savings using the new UNItivity 5000 solution.

A prominent update to UNItivity 5000 is the slim design of the secondary hub. Considering several factors of installation, the space savings in the IT closet adds up to an 80 percent space savings. The streamlined design also integrates the power supply unit into the hub itself, which saves IT staff the hassle of procuring an external power supply while providing additional space savings.

The space savings translates to easier and less expensive installation. Combined with the enhanced energy efficiency, Zinwave UNItivity 5000 DAS further reduces the total cost of ownership for the enterprise.

âUNItivity 5000 is the most cost-effective, highest-quality solution in the market today,â said Slavko Djukic, Zinwave Chief Technology Officer. âWeâve taken everything that made our previous platform the best DAS available, incorporated customer feedback, evaluated market directions and made it even better using the latest technology based on our patented ultra wideband and linear RF over fiber.â

UNItivity 5000 has the fewest components of any DAS solution in the market and continues to support Zinwaveâs patented industry-leading 3F advantage:

Fiber based â Fiber cabling is used throughout the installation, with no coaxial cable. This takes advantage of economical, yet superior, fiber cabling while simplifying installation and minimizing installation interruptions.

Full spectrum â All cellular and public safety frequencies are supported on a single hardware layer from day one â including 5G frequencies. This reduces the amount of hardware that needs to be purchased and installed.

Future ready â Supporting all frequencies, from 150MHz to 2700MHz and 3GHz to 6GHz without any additional hardware means that adding or modifying the system can be easily done through software updates.

UNItivity 5000 is available immediately. For more information on Zinwave and the 3F advantage, visit the Zinwave booth in Hall 5, #5J51, or log on to: https://www.zinwave.com/das-solutions.

About Zinwave

Zinwave is a Dallas-based technology company focused on providing in-building wireless solutions for cellular and public safety connectivity that are essential for business. Solutions include a five component Distributed Antenna System (DAS), featuring Zinwaveâs patented 3F advantage â fiber cabling throughout, full spectrum support on a single hardware layer, and future ready for the next generation of wireless technology. Zinwaveâs refined technology offers the lowest total cost of ownership, and the Cellular as a Service option enables connectivity by converting it into an operating expense. Zinwave customers come from around globe and span a wide array of industries. For more information, please visit www.zinwave.com.

