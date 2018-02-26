330 43

Zinwave Announces UNItivity Network Management System to Ensure Reliability of Critical Business Resource

26/02/2018 - 10:35

- Business Wire

Zinwave, a leading global provider of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) solutions for in-building wireless, announced UNItivity Network Management System (NMS), a streamlined utility that monitors, alarms, diagnoses and maintains a buildingâs Zinwave DAS network. The service also includes a Network Operations Center (NOC) at Zinwave headquarters in Dallas, TX that can provide assistance and remotely configure the DAS at the customerâs request.

By providing network management services, Zinwave can help customers ensure their investment in DAS delivers seamless indoor cellular connectivity, even when issues arise. As shown in a recent workplace connectivity survey, cellular voice and data connectivity is an increasingly favored method of communication among business users.

Loss or lack of cellular connectivity has a negative impact on efficiency, and in some cases can cause business to come to a grinding halt. With UNItivity NMS, Zinwave customers can monitor their system for 99.999 percent cellular and public safety wireless service uptime.

âZinwaveâs customers understand the value of cellular and public safety connectivity, and they want to protect that resource,â said James Martin, vice president of operations at Zinwave. âWhat Zinwaveâs NMS platform does is provide a layer of visibility for the customer, to empower them to resolve issues rapidly and provide an additional line of support direct from the Zinwave NOC.â

UNItivity NMS is a web-based application that can live in a secure cloud environment, or if the customer prefers to host it on-premise, it can work from behind the firewall. It also leverages other benefits of Zinwaveâs UNItivity solution, including the ability to remotely reconfigure the network for additional frequencies without a technician on site, including the ability to do remote software upgrades to a customerâs network.

âNMS is yet another value-added service in Zinwaveâs portfolio of connectivity solutions,â said Scott Willis, president and CEO of Zinwave. âWe continue to layer improvements and advantages to our offering which further separates our solution from other offerings, making us a full turnkey in-building connectivity provider; and NMS is a perfect example of how Zinwave continues to innovate and lead to exceed our customersâ expectations.â

UNItivity NMS is available immediately, and is successfully running on existing Zinwave deployments in the market today.

To learn more about Zinwaveâs UNItivity NMS offering, visit https://www.zinwave.com/NMS.

About Zinwave

Zinwave is a Dallas-based technology company focused on providing in-building wireless solutions for cellular and public safety connectivity that are essential for business. Solutions include a five component Distributed Antenna System (DAS), featuring Zinwaveâs patented 3F advantage â fiber cabling throughout, full spectrum support on a single hardware layer, and future ready for the next generation of wireless technology. Zinwaveâs refined technology offers the lowest total cost of ownership, and the Cellular as a Service option enables connectivity by converting it into an operating expense. Zinwave customers come from around globe and span a wide array of industries. For more information, please visit www.zinwave.com.

