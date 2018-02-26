330 43

MEO Safe, Powered by Smith Micro´s SafePath®Family Platform, Recognized as a National Product of the Year in Portugal

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) today announced that MEO Safe, a family safety and parental control service, has been awarded Product of the Year in the Security category by Product of the Year Portugal. MEO Safe is powered by Smith Microâs carrier-grade SafePath Family platform and was white-labeled for MEO, an Altice Portugal brand. The MEO Safe service provides real-time family location services such as location-based safety zones, automatic check-ins/notifications, and robust parental control functionality, including device and app usage controls, content monitoring, and filtering. The service supports Android, iOS, and various wearable devices.

âWe are very excited that our customer, Altice Portugal, received a national award for the MEO Safe mobile service,â said, Marco Leal, VP of Worldwide Products at Smith Micro Software. âThis award serves to reinforce the exigency of digital lifestyle and security solutions such as SafePath Family in our mobile-first world.â

Smith Micro will be providing live demos of its SafePath Family platform at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. To demo the product, event attendees should go to Smith Microâs booth at Mobile World Congress, located in Hall 8.1, Stand I60 at Fira Barcelona â Gran Via, during regular show hours, beginning on Monday, February 26 through Thursday, March 1. More information about Smith Microâs product demonstrations and booth location at Mobile World Congress can be found here.

About SafePathÂ® Family

The SafePath Family platform is the most comprehensive, carrier-grade family safety offering available. Designed to address several acute challenges prevalent in todayâs mobile society, such as child safety, cyber bullying, digital parenting, mobile content controls, and device security, SafePath Family enables mobile network operators to deliver all of these relevant services to mobile subscribers within one, easy-to-use interface. Learn more about SafePath Family here.

About MEO and Altice

MEO is a brand from Altice Portugal. Founded in 2001 by entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, Altice is a convergent global leader in telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising. Altice delivers innovative, customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 50 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband. The company enables millions of people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national, and local news channels. Altice delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables millions of customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment. Altice innovates with technology in its Altice labs across the world. Altice links leading brands to audiences through premium advertising solutions. Altice is also a global provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. Altice is present in 10 territories from New York to Paris, from Tel Aviv to Lisbon, from Santo Domingo to Geneva, and from Amsterdam to Dallas. Altice (ATC & ATCB) is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses around the world. From optimizing wireless networks to uncovering customer experience insights, and from streamlining Wi-Fi access to ensuring family safety, our solutions enrich todayâs connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones. Our portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing, and monetizing rich content, such as visual messaging, video streaming, and 2D/3D graphics applications. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

Smith Micro, the Smith Micro logo, and SafePath Family are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

