Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. Announced as First ForbesFive Star Hotel in Downtown Washington, D.C.

23/02/2018 - 13:45

Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. announces today that it has been awarded the 2018 Forbes Five-Star recognition, making it the first hotel to receive the prestigious distinction in Downtown Washington D.C. Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on luxury travel, sends anonymous professional inspectors around the world to assess hotels, restaurants and spas against up to 800 objective standards focused on service and facilities. Just opened a short fifteen months ago, the property is located on Pennsylvania Avenue in the center of the city at the site of the Old Post Office.

Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mickael Damelincourt, Managing Director, oversaw the recruitment and selection of the executives whose teams would lead the hotel through the construction and opening phases, instilling a commitment to the highest levels of service excellence and dedication to the guests along the way.

âFrom when I first saw the Old Post Office in 2014, I imagined a luxury hotel that would compete with the finest hotels in other world capitals, as I listened to the vision of The Trump Organization,â said Damelincourt. âIt has the three necessary components of an outstanding hotel: central location, iconic and memorable design and, most importantly, the anticipatory service and cultural awareness expected by our guests. It is now officially recognized as Washingtonâs best downtown hotel.â

Since 1958, the coveted Five Star Award rating from Forbes has been an honor bestowed on fewer than 200 properties worldwide meeting the hotel industryÂ´s most stringent hospitality benchmarks of over 800 service points. Achieving this distinction in the first year of operation is a rarity and a testimony to Damelincourtâs leadership and vision for the property.

âIt is good news when a Washington, D.C. hotel is recognized for the superior level of service and product which they offer, and weâre proud that the Trump Hotel has been added as the cityâs second property to the prestigious Forbes Five Star list. Itâs an incredible recognition in such a short period of time and well deserved,â said Elliott L. Ferguson, II, president and CEO of Destination DC, the official destination marketing organization for the nationâs capital.

To celebrate receiving the Forbes Five-Star accolade for its numerous properties, Trump Hotels will offer a special limited time promotion offering guests to book two nights and save 50% off the third night. The promotion will be valid for all hotels and is available for booking from February 20 to March 31.

âWhile Trump D.C. is unquestionably among the most iconic and spectacular properties in the world, it is our incredible hotel team and the unparalleled service they deliver that has made this recognition possible,â said Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump.

Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. joins four sister properties within the Trump Hotels brand portfolio which were also recognized as Forbes Five-Star hotels: Trump International Hotel & TowerÂ® Vancouver; Trump International Hotel & TowerÂ® New York; Trump International Hotel & TowerÂ® Chicago; and TrumpÂ® International Hotel Waikiki.

Forbes Travel Guide is the gold standard for luxury hospitality ratings worldwide. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com. For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star ratings, click here.

Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C.

The recently opened Trump International Hotel, Washington, D.C. features 263 richly luxurious guest rooms and suites, among the largest in Washington, D.C., with lofty 16-foot ceilings, soaring windows, beautifully restored historic millwork, and glittering crystal sconces and chandeliers. The thirty-five suites include the Trump Townhouse with its private entrance on Pennsylvania Avenue. At 6,300 square feet of interior space, it is the largest and most luxurious suite in Washington, D.C. and among the largest in the country. The hotel also offers a total of 38,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including the opulent 13,200-square-foot Presidential Ballroom, the largest among D.C. luxury hotels, a 10,000-square-foot Spa by IVANKA TRUMPâ¢ and Fitness Center, and D.C.âs first BLT Prime restaurant by Chef David Burke.

About TRUMP HOTEL GROUPâ¢

TrumpÂ® Hotel Group is the world-renowned hotel brand and management company home to Trump Hotelsâ¢, SCIONâ¢ Hotels and Resorts and American IDEAâ¢ Hotels. Led by seasoned hotel industry veteran Eric Danziger, Trump Hotel Group is part of The Trump Organization, helmed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

