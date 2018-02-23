330 43

Blue Danube Systems Joins xRAN Forum as a Massive MIMO System Supplier Fully Committed to Open Interfaces

23/02/2018 - 12:55

- Business Wire

Blue Danube Systems, a provider of intelligent wireless access solutions that help mobile operators address the challenge of explosive data growth, today announced that it has joined the xRAN Forum (www.xran.org). The xRAN Forum was formed by several leading global mobile operators to develop, standardize and promote an open alternative to the traditionally closed, hardware-based RAN (Radio Access Network) architecture.

Massive MIMO systems are widely recognized to be a critical element of future 5G wireless networks. Blue Danubeâs unique approach to Massive MIMO, based on the companyâs underlying High Definition Active Antenna Systems (HDAASâ¢) technology, not only delivers capacity gains in existing LTE networks with todayâs smartphones but also enables intelligent analytics-based RF virtualization for multi-site network performance optimization.

Blue Danubeâs first Massive MIMO product, the BeamCraftâ¢ 500, has been deployed at four FDD-LTE operators to date, interfacing to four different RAN vendor baseband systems. These trials have included support for 5G evolution features such as 3D-beamforming and interference management as well as full support of 256QAM data speeds and carrier aggregation. Blue Danubeâs recently announced second generation HDAAS system, the BeamCraft 600, features 16 independent beams supporting multi-bands and TM-9 MIMO mode, as well as providing a software upgrade path to 5G-NR.

âBlue Danubeâs technology provides improvementâs in todayâs 4G networks and is fully 5G ready,â said David Poticny, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Blue Danube Systems. âWe are committed to an open RAN architecture that supports innovation and promotes intimate collaboration between best of breed 5G RAN solutions.â

âBlue Danubeâs innovative approach to Massive MIMO has the potential to transform the way mobile access networks are built and managed,â said Dr. Sachin Katti, Professor at Stanford University and Director of the xRAN Forum. âAn open radio front haul solution is an important component of the xRAN architecture and supports our vision for RAN infrastructure evolution. Blue Danube will be a valuable addition to the xRAN Forum and we look forward to their contributions to the group.â

About Blue Danube Systems

Blue Danube Systems is a privately held start-up backed by Sequoia Capital and Silver Lake along with other investors including AT&T. Blue Danubeâs unique, award-winning technology combines intelligent software and hardware into a Massive MIMO solution that enables a significant increase in network capacity, utilizing existing infrastructure and todayâs mobile devices. For more information, please visitÂ www.bluedanube.com

Â

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222006164/en/

PUBLICIDAD