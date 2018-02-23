330 43

Entrust Datacard and Infineon Partner to Reduce Complexities withSecuring IoT Deployments

Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure transaction technology solutions, today announced it has joined the Infineon Security Partner Network (ISPN). The ISPN is part of Infineon Technologies AG, a leading provider of semiconductor solutions used in automotive, industrial, computing and Internet of Things applications.

The ISPN is composed of associated and preferred security partners who are proven experts in security consulting, security solution provisioning, electronic design, systems integration and trust services management. The new partnership will apply the Entrust Datacardâ¢ ioTrustâ¢ Security Solution that uses identity-based technology to help securely connect the people, applications and devices that power the connected world. The tiered software uses sophisticated cryptographic technology to provide identity issuance, management and data security of connected things within industrial environments.

As a global leader in Trusted Platform Modules (TPM), Infineon possesses a unique service offering to allow customers to create hardware-based security solutions for IoT projects. Infineon OPTIGAâ¢ TPM (Trusted Platform Module) security chips provide strong protection for critical data and processes. The technology enhances the security of data and communication between IoT devices, embedded systems and cloud applications in industrial networks. When present, it provides a secured and trusted building block for application and device security.

âIn applying an ioTrustâ¢ security solution, customers can bridge their solution across TPM and non-TPM enabled solutions,â says Josh Jabs, vice president, Office of the CTO and general manager â IoT for Entrust Datacard. âWe reduce the complexities of implementing the TPM protocols and provide developers with a single interface to develop their application against, when TPM is present.â

The ioTrustâ¢ security solution provides a secure Endpoint Agent (EPA) which interfaces with the Infineon OPTIGAâ¢ TPM to secure software elements such as keystores and application binaries. This EPA enables industrial customers to access secure identities to help ensure that all device/sensor/application interactions are cryptographically authenticated and authorized. Through the use of ioTrust Edge Gateways (EGW), the EPAs help ensure that devices are monitored and receive key and certificate management based on policy defined by the ioTrustâ¢ Identity Authority. By joining the ISPN, Entrust Datacardâs customers gain increased access to innovative technologies which reduce the constraints on time and resources associated with their IoT deployments.

âThere is no single âbest-fitâ solution for security in IoT applications. Each system design must account for multiple types of devices with varying compute capability and resources,â said Joerg Borchert, Vice President/Chip Card and Security ICs for Infineon Technologies North America. âEntrust Datacardâs participation in the ISPN provides developers with tools to establish and maintain security by design throughout the application ecosystem.â

For more information on Entrust Datacard and the ioTrust security solution, visit www.entrustdatacard.com/internet-of-things/.

About Infineon AG

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2017 fiscal year (ending 30 September), the Company reported sales of around â¬7.1 billion with about 37,500 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Further information is available at www.infineon.com

About Entrust Datacard Corporation

Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences â whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure transaction technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications. With more than 2,000 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.

