Synchronoss Joins AT&T Smart Cities Strategic Alliance

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital, and IoT products,Â today announced that it has joined the AT&T Smart Cities Strategic Alliance to help transform cities around the world. Its digital and IoT product portfolio and expertise will be leveraged by some of the mobile industryâs biggest names to create productive IoT use cases and clear, tangible business outcomes for global smart cities.
As part of the AT&T Smart Cities Alliance, Synchronoss will orchestrate its digital, messaging, cloud, and IoT technologies to innovate across the vertical segments of a Smart City. By working with K2View, and leveraging its real-time analytics Fabric platform, Synchronoss will integrate disparate databases, providing notifications and alerts to synchronize information across vertical segments. Synchronoss helps cities enhance the operations of managing their digital nodes and data. Through the automation orchestration of digital touch points, to cloud storage and smart messaging, Synchronoss will help cities save money, reduce consumption, earn new revenue, and stimulate new jobs:
âWeâre delighted that Synchronoss will be joining our Smart Cities Alliance,â said Mike Zeto, General Manager, AT&T Smart Cities. âAs a prominent early pioneer of IoT within AT&T prior to joining Synchronoss, weâre pleased that Glenn, and his colleagues, recognize the value in being part of our industry collaboration and driving the development of smart cities.â
âMomentum for commercial IoT deployments continues to build, creating exciting applications and use cases for smart cities,â said Glenn Lurie, CEO at Synchronoss. âOur technologies and platforms are set to play a major role in managing the interaction of devices, digital nodes, and data in complex IoT environments. We help companies use IoT technology to add to their bottom line, optimize consumption, streamline operations, and open up lucrative new revenue streams. Weâre therefore excited to be joining an important industry Alliance for the creation and promotion of next-generation smart cities and IoT services.â
The AT&T Smart Cities Alliance was formed in 2016 to support the launch of AT&Tâs smart city framework initiative. The framework, which aims to enhance citiesâ connectivity, is made up of several key industry players including major network equipment vendors, IT service providers, chipset manufacturers and prominent industry consultants.
About Synchronoss
Synchronoss (NASDAQ:SNCR) transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronossâ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way Technology-Media-Telecommunications customers grow their business. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com
