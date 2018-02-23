330 43

Synchronoss Joins AT&T Smart Cities Strategic Alliance

23/02/2018 - 10:55

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital, and IoT products,Â today announced that it has joined the AT&T Smart Cities Strategic Alliance to help transform cities around the world. Its digital and IoT product portfolio and expertise will be leveraged by some of the mobile industryâs biggest names to create productive IoT use cases and clear, tangible business outcomes for global smart cities.

As part of the AT&T Smart Cities Alliance, Synchronoss will orchestrate its digital, messaging, cloud, and IoT technologies to innovate across the vertical segments of a Smart City. By working with K2View, and leveraging its real-time analytics Fabric platform, Synchronoss will integrate disparate databases, providing notifications and alerts to synchronize information across vertical segments. Synchronoss helps cities enhance the operations of managing their digital nodes and data. Through the automation orchestration of digital touch points, to cloud storage and smart messaging, Synchronoss will help cities save money, reduce consumption, earn new revenue, and stimulate new jobs:

Synchronoss Digital powers the activation of IoT devices and the automation of data analysis, workflows, and fulfilment. These functions will be delivered by the Synchronoss Digital platform which will ensure that devices are able to be connected and work together effectively and efficiently.

powers the activation of IoT devices and the automation of data analysis, workflows, and fulfilment. These functions will be delivered by the Synchronoss Digital platform which will ensure that devices are able to be connected and work together effectively and efficiently. Synchronoss Messaging is a smart, automated dialogue interface that lets people converse with devices, nodes, and partners to better manage the operation of IoT use cases. This includes the use of Bot messaging and AI driven notifications and alerts.

is a smart, automated dialogue interface that lets people converse with devices, nodes, and partners to better manage the operation of IoT use cases. This includes the use of Bot messaging and AI driven notifications and alerts. Synchronoss Cloud provides a secure, single point data storage to allow IoT systems to access data securely and in real-time. The importance of secure cloud storage is evident in many current IoT and smart city use cases; for example, the data gathered by drones needs to be stored in a secure cloud that is accessible in real-time according to pre-defined permissions.

âWeâre delighted that Synchronoss will be joining our Smart Cities Alliance,â said Mike Zeto, General Manager, AT&T Smart Cities. âAs a prominent early pioneer of IoT within AT&T prior to joining Synchronoss, weâre pleased that Glenn, and his colleagues, recognize the value in being part of our industry collaboration and driving the development of smart cities.â

âMomentum for commercial IoT deployments continues to build, creating exciting applications and use cases for smart cities,â said Glenn Lurie, CEO at Synchronoss. âOur technologies and platforms are set to play a major role in managing the interaction of devices, digital nodes, and data in complex IoT environments. We help companies use IoT technology to add to their bottom line, optimize consumption, streamline operations, and open up lucrative new revenue streams. Weâre therefore excited to be joining an important industry Alliance for the creation and promotion of next-generation smart cities and IoT services.â

The AT&T Smart Cities Alliance was formed in 2016 to support the launch of AT&Tâs smart city framework initiative. The framework, which aims to enhance citiesâ connectivity, is made up of several key industry players including major network equipment vendors, IT service providers, chipset manufacturers and prominent industry consultants.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss (NASDAQ:SNCR) transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronossâ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way Technology-Media-Telecommunications customers grow their business. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com

