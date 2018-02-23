VeriTran to Debut Open Ecosystem for Building Apps in Record Time atMobile World Congress 2018

- Business Wire
VeriTran, a leading company in digital banking and payment solutions, will take part in the next Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2018, the most important global mobility and technology event. The company will be launching theirÂ VeriTran Open Ecosystem, which enables banks to engage with the new banking community to speed up the construction time of next-generation apps.
During this event, VeriTran will have a stand located atÂ Hall 7, StandÂ 7J17, where they will show how--through the use of their open ecosystem--banks could drastically reduce theirÂ time-to-marketÂ and significantly minimize costs, and obtain complete control of their digital strategy.
âWith VeriTran Open Ecosystem, banks can take advantage of the worldâs best practices without need to develop products from scratch, and they will be capable of building their own apps in a very short time, as never imagined by the financial industry before. One of the benefits of this solution is that it is open for every player in the industry, whether the bank internal team, external developers, fintech or other vendors can maximize their innovation & business opportunities. So, each bank will be capable of customizing their application as needed through an ecosystem of components, business templates and services with a plug & play approach," says Marcelo GonzÃ¡lez, VeriTranÂ´s CEO.
The company business model is flexible enough to cover every industry who wants to tackle its digital transformation.Â VeriTran Open EcosystemÂ is an opportunity for strategic partners and investors who wants to be part of this new digital age business.
âThis is a great time to promote banking digital transformation, the challenge lies in being able to stay ahead of customersâ expectations by delivering scalable, agile and flexible products capable of allowing dynamic changes to address the new digital age paradigm. VeriTran is focused on cutting down the development time of banking mechanisms while dematerialize operations for customers,"Â says the companyÂ´s CEO.
About VeriTran
We are a leading company in digital banking and payment solutions that speeds up, through its Omnichannel platform, the digital transformation, enabling banking industry a faster time-to-market.
We create and optimize convenient and secure user experiences, integrating data and features of traditional systems with new digital capabilities.
VeriTran Wallet, a white label solution for digital payments enables HCE, online and in-app payments in the same application, providing connection to network TSPs (such as Mastercard MDES, Visa TSP).
Our solutions are currently implemented in 35 banks, reaching out 10 million users who carry out more than 4 billion secured transactions annually.
For more information visit:Â www.veritran.comÂ or contact usÂ info@veritran.com
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221006073/en/
La tensión entre Paul Pogba y Jose Mourinho en el Manchester United es cada vez más evidente. El técnico no contó con él de inicio en …
La compañía automovilística Nissan y la empresa tecnológica DeNa están desarrollando conjuntamente en 'Easy Ride', un servicio de …
La Federación Inglesa de fútbol (FA) ha decidido sancionar al técnico del Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, por lucir el lazo amarillo que …
La llegada de ultras del Spartak de Moscú y el enfrentamiento con los del Athletic y las fuerzas del orden que dejaron un ertzaintza …
Inocencio Arias, el ertzaina fallecido en la trifulca entre ultras del Spartak y del Athletic en la que tuvo que intervenir la Ertzaintza, …
El grupo automovilístico BMW estudia impulsar la marca Mini en China a través de una nueva 'joint venture' para la producción local en el …
Zinedine Zidane, técnico del Real Madrid, aportó algo más de luz a la suplencia de Gareth Bale en tres de los últimos cuatro partidos de …
El entrenador del Real Madrid, Zinédine Zidane, ha reconocido que siente "mucho" haber tenido que sacar al centrocampista Dani Ceballos 30 …
El grupo chino Wanda podría dejar de patrocinar el estadio del Atlético de Madrid esta misma temporada debido a los problemas económicos …
Las lágrimas pueden contener pistas sobre si alguien tiene la enfermedad de Parkinson, según un estudio preliminar publicado este jueves y …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El Camino se vuelve portugués
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens