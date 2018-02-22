330 43

Mavenir Unveils Its Industry First Mobile-Native UCaas Solution, Entering into a New UCC Market Category

22/02/2018

Mavenir, a leader in mobile network transformation, today announced its industry first Mobile-Native Unified Communications and Collaboration as a Service (mUCaaS) solution, uniquely designed to address the specific mobility needs of SOHO and SMBs. Using mobile native wireless technologies while still supporting current communications desktop usage is a complete paradigm shift compared to traditional UCaaS offerings. Leveraging Mavenirâs expertise in mobile networks with Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Rich Communication Services (RCS), the solution provides new recurring-revenue opportunities for mobile network operators (MNOs) while addressing the real business need for truly mobile communications for the workforce.

MNOs are under pressure in the consumer market with flat growth, an intensive price war on voice and data plans, and fierce competition from OTT applications. The Enterprise market offers a better outlook with UCaaS telephony and messaging projecting growth of 15.2% CAGR1 2016-2021, higher ARPU and stickiness.

âThis is not just another OTT UCC or Cloud PBX/UCC solution. Weâve taken a different approach to UCaaS for MNOs, that we enable every day across billions of users â voice, messaging, connectivity. MNOs now have an opportunity to leverage their existing mobile network strengths and investments, instead of reselling a me-too wireline-based solution, and finally delivering a true differentiated mobile native experience,â said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO, Mavenir. âFor instance, by leveraging the universal and open messaging ecosystem enabled by RCS and its underlying technologies, we avoid the fragmented and closed experience end users face either by using social media messaging platforms like WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, or using closed and proprietary enterprise instant messaging applications like Skype for Business or Cisco Jabber. We ultimately improve true global reach and productivity to the mobile workforce.â

âThe SOHO/SMB market is really underserved with 80%2 of businesses having fewer than 10 employees. Our innovative solution allows MNOs to address an untapped market with a frictionless, consumer-like experience,â said Guillaume Le Mener,SVP/GM, Enterprise Solutions, Mavenir. âOur mUCaaS solution allows users to call and message anyone in the world with an unparalleled user experience â because their business-critical communications are prioritized by the mobile network using quality of service indicators that donât have to compete with other existing OTT UCaaS applications. Only Mavenirâs mUCaaS can offer this prioritized âVIPâ treatment from mobile networks.â

To accelerate time to market, Mavenirâs mUCaaS solution is delivered from Mavenirâs carrier-grade managed Global Cloud â which also delivers Mavenirâs mission critical security and messaging services â and leverages existing MNO network assets such as VoLTE and RCS. The solution is also available as a mobile UCC software stack for MNO in-network deployment consideration.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is purpose-built to redefine mobile network economics for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). Our innovative solutions pave the way to 5G with 100% software-based, end-to-end, Cloud Native network solutions. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and Cloud RAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, serving over 50% of the worldâs subscribers.

We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to CSPs for revenue generation, cost reduction and revenue protection. www.mavenir.com

