Mavenir and ADVA Ensemble Partner to Deliver Enterprise LTE Solutionsto Managed Service Providers and Enterprises

22/02/2018 - 11:15

Mavenir, focused on transforming mobile network economics for Communications Service Providers, and Ensemble, a Division of ADVA Optical Networking, the leader in Edge NFV solutions, have partnered to provide a complete end-to-end solution for Enterprise LTE.

The Enterprise LTE Solution empowers mobile network operators with a revenue-generating solution offering for businesses looking to replace outdated and expensive hardware-based wireless networks. Enterprise solutions require low cost white box architectures that are zero touch from an install perspective. To add complete LTE wireless connectivity to that solution allows the enterprise to install their own partial or complete LTE enterprise wireless that is capable of supporting CBRS and multicarrier solutions.

The total global revenue for the private LTE addressable market in industrial and commercial IoT will reach $118.5 billion in 20231.

Leveraging NFV as a platform for new and innovative applications, Ensemble and Mavenir have enabled enterprises and managed service providers to offer in-building LTE networks with their own, unlicensed or CBRS spectrum. These solutions, also known as âBuild Your Own Networkâ can be standalone or bundled with other NFV-based applications such as Universal CPE and Secure Cloud Networking.

The solution is already in trials with major Tier one operators in Europe, Americas and APAC.

âMavenir is the first in the industry to scale Cloud RAN virtual elements for the enterprise marketplace, providing mobile operators the opportunity to offer enterprise customers a secure wireless LTE network, all running from a commercial off the shelf (COTS) on-premises compute device,â said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. âFor the enterprise, itÂ´s a turnkey solution: zero touch provisioning, no inventory and no time to revenue. The mobile network operator or spectrum licensee can now generate recurring revenue by managing the solution for the enterprise. The enterprise can generate revenue from roaming fees negotiated with the operator, as well as wireless services offerings for building tenants. ItÂ´s a win-win for both the operator and the enterprise.â

âADVAâs award-winning Ensemble portfolio leads the virtual enterprise market, and weâre excited to extend that leadership into Enterprise LTE with our partner Mavenir. Weâve already seen strong demand for our joint solution and are eager to help our customers realize the advantages of NFV with this powerful combination,â said James Buchanan, GM of ADVAâs Ensemble Division.

Enterprise LTE is a single-box (COTS) network solution that is easily deployed, maintained, and upgraded. The compute device contains a complete LTE Radio Access Network (RAN) and an Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and is connected to either TDD or FDD low-cost Remote Radio Units (RRU). Self-Organizing Network (SON) features can be integrated with the outside macro network if required.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is purpose-built to redefine mobile network economics for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). Our innovative solutions pave the way to 5G with 100% software-based, end-to-end, Cloud Native network solutions. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and Cloud RAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, serving over 50% of the worldâs subscribers.

We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to CSPs for revenue generation, cost reduction and revenue protection. www.mavenir.com

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. Weâre continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. Itâs these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to todayâs society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, weÂ´re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com.

