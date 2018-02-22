Medical Technology Leaders to Discuss Open Data During World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit

- Business Wire
The medical technology field spans a multi-billion dollar market, and corporate competitiveness has long been viewed as the key to staying ahead. But Joe Kiani, Chairman, and CEO of the medical technology company, Masimo, is bringing fierce competitors together for the sake of patient safety.
As a strong advocate for patient safety, Kiani founded the Patient Safety Movement Foundation to stem the needless deaths that occur in hospitals every day through preventable medical error. The goal is zero preventable deaths by 2020.
One of the ways to reach such an aggressive goal, says Kiani, is a concept called âinteroperabilityâ and he wants to use open data to create a âPatient Data Super Highwayâ to get to there.
âFirst of all, itâs the right thing to do,â Kiani says. âPeople are dying because of the lack of data sharing âalgorithms that can warn clinicians and help them with decision making canât be used because data from medical devices and electronic medical records have historically been walled by the manufacturers.â
Since the first Patient Safety Science & Technology Summit in January 2013, Kiani has convened hundreds of leading clinicians, hospital CEOs, medical technology CEOs, government stakeholders and patient advocates from around the globe to discuss what steps need to be made to get closer to the Foundationâs goal to eliminate preventable deaths in hospitals.
The first challenge is how to get competing MedTech companies like Philips, Medtronic, Masimo and GE to work together on interoperability? The solution is through Open Data Pledges to amass data collected by various medical devices. Data sharing is the key along with protections for patient privacy, but the prize remains patient safety. The information is there, ready for any company or entrepreneur to figure out a way to take âinteroperability and with it predictive algorithms and decision supportâ from concept to reality.
What began with nine companies opting to sign Open Data Pledge in 2013 has now grown to nearly 100 companies, including giants GE, IBM Watson, Medtronic and Philips, who have signed the pledge. And this year, Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak will lead the panel on Healthcare Technology at the 6th Annual World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit in London. Itâs a clear sign that more companies are beginning to see the need for interoperability to eliminate preventable deaths in hospitals.
âThatâs what makes this yearâs World Patient Safety, Science and Technology Summit so exciting,â says Kiani. âWe are going to be able to bring together industry leaders, innovators and even rivals to the table in pursuit of patient safety.â
âZero preventable deaths in a hospital setting by 2020 is a goal worth cooperating for,â Kiani says. âThe summit brings together the expertise, technology and the ability to come up with actionable plans and implementation that can save lives.â
The 6th Annual World Patient Healthcare Technology Leadership panelists are:
About Patient Safety Movement Foundation:
More than 200,000 U.S. patients and three million worldwide die each year from preventable causes. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of preventable deaths to zero by 2020 (0X2020). Improving patient safety requires a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers. The PSMF works with all stakeholders to address problems with actionable solutions. The Foundation also convenes the World Patient Safety, Science and Technology Summit bringing together some of the worldâs best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new ideas that challenge the status quo. By presenting specific, high-impact solutions to meet patient safety challenges, called Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, encouraging medical technology companies to share the data their products are purchased for, and asking hospitals to make commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working toward zero preventable deaths by 2020. Visit http://patientsafetymovement.org/.
