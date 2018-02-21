Savi Adds Supply Chain Star Johannes Giloth to Advisory Board

- Business Wire
SaviÂ®, an innovator in big data/machine learning analytic solutions, supply chain management software, and sensor technology, today announced that Johannes Giloth has joined its board of advisers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221005117/en/
Johannes Giloth (Photo: Business Wire)
Giloth is a long-time leader in procurement, supply chain and manufacturing. He currently serves as Chief Procurement Officer and Senior Vice President of Operations at Nokia where he is in charge of every aspect of operations accountability worldwide â from demand planning to execution, procurement to manufacturing.
âJohannes understands the impact the explosion of data will have on the supply chain. And his tremendous success as an innovative supply chain leader proves he knows what companies need to transform their supply chains,â said Rich Carlson, CEO of Savi Technology. âIâm thrilled to have him join Saviâs advisory board. As a top supply chain executive, he is our target customer.â
Since joining the company in 2007, Giloth has driven Nokia steadily up the Gartner Top 25 Supply Chains ranking â pushing Nokia to the number three spot in high tech supply chains â and fifteenth overall. His efforts led to Nokia winning the 2017 Gartner âRising Starâ award for improving Nokiaâs supply chain four years in a row and earned him inclusion with Supply Chain Movementâs top 25 European Supply Chain Leaders.
Giloth holds a degree in international business from the University of Greenwich in International Business and a Dipl. Wirtsch. Ing in Business Administration and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Kaiserslautern.
About Savi
Savi delivers live streaming facts and insights about the location, condition and security of in-transit goods. Using big data and analytics, Savi equips shippers, carriers, 3PLs and governments with actionable insights to optimize supply chains before, during and after transit, reducing costs and inventory while improving service. Savi is trusted to support some of the worldâs largest and most complex supply chain networks for large CPG, Pharma, the US DoD and over a dozen government agencies around the globe.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221005117/en/
Cómo evitar el timo del influencer
