HSL to Launch a MaaS Interface Open to Everyone on 2 April

- Business Wire
HSL is currently building the worldâs first completely open public transport ticketing interface. The interface will allow operators in Finland and abroad to incorporate HSLâs tickets into their array of services. The interface will open for commercial purposes at https://sales-api.hsl.fi on 2 April. HSL is also inviting operators outside the transport sector to develop innovative, new mobility services using the interface. Technical development of the interface will continue and in the future, other tickets may be made available via the interface, in addition to single tickets.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221005630/en/
On 19 February, a so called sandbox environment was opened whereby developers can acquaint themselves with the characteristics of the interfaceâs production environment, and test the compatibility of their own interfaces with the HSL OpenMaas interface.
Schedule for HSLâs OpenMaas service package:
HSL has solid expertise with open interfaces. For example, the highly popular journey planner service, Reittiopas, has already been using open interfaces for 15 years.
âA mobile sales API involves solving a range of crucial technological and business issues. The service needs to be easy for third parties, so that it can be used by various operators, not just technology companies. At the same time, we need to ensure that the interface poses no information security risks or risks to HSLâs business activities or the financial position of the owner municipalities,â emphasizes Juha Lamminkari, HSLâs System Architect.
At the same time, HSL will start an IdeaLab program for mobility services, and invites transport market operators from Finland and abroad to participate in the program. The IdeaLab project tests the operating models of mobility services, together with HSL. Jemina Uusitalo, HSLâs MaaS Project Manager, will lead the program. Uusitalo will join HSL on 1 March 2018 from her current position in the consulting company Eera.
âIâm excited about my new role as HSLâs MaaS Project Manager and equally excited about the new mobility services weâll be able to develop for the HSL area through various pilots and cooperation models. The transport sector is undergoing a major transition and itâs exciting to be part of reshaping the entire industry,â says Uusitalo.
As part of the IdeaLab, there will be an innovation contest for mobility services, from which HSL will select the ideas to be piloted. The ideas can apply to physical mobility services, ticketing and marketing collaboration, combination and relaying services for travel chains, or experimenting with automated transport. The experiences from the pilots will be assessed and used as a basis for further developing HSLÂ´s services. The selected participants will have the opportunity to develop their business activities in a dynamic HSL environment, based on a million daily journeys and 370 million journeys a year.
APPENDIX: Description of the OpenMaas service package
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221005630/en/
El FC Barcelona se ha negado a ceder el Camp Nou para el partido amistoso entre la selección autonómica de Cataluña y la selección …
A falta de un día para la presentación oficial, que tendrá lugar mañana viernes, se ha filtrado por error la primera imagen del McLaren …
El consumo de legumbres, especialmente de lentejas, tiene un efecto beneficioso en la prevención de la mortalidad por cáncer, según un …
La defensa del exalcalde de O Grove (Pontevedra), José Alfredo Bea Gondar, quien demandó al autor del libro Fariña, Nacho Carretero, y a …
Robert Lewandowski, delantero polaco del Bayern de Múnich, ha roto con su agente, el también polaco Cezary Kucharski. El movimiento tiene …
La compañía automovilística Skoda ha puesto a la venta en España dos nuevas versiones del Kodiaq, su SUV de 7 plazas: Scout, dirigido …
José Mourinho, entrenador del Manchester United, protagonizó uno de sus habituales 'shows' mediáticos en el Sánchez Pizjuán, después de …
Peugeot ha presentado la segunda generación de su berlina 508, que se renueva por completo adoptando nueva arquitectura y motores, un …
En el mundo real, tu pasado determina de manera única tu futuro. Si un físico sabe cómo comienza el universo, puede calcular su futuro …
Diego Pablo, el Cholo, Simeone mantiene una guerra abierta y sin tapujos con el entorno de Fernando Torres. La disputa no es directamente con …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Cómo evitar el timo del influencer
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens