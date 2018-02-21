330 43

Robinson Fresh® and Verfrut Bring PremiumFruit to Europe

21/02/2018 - 12:35

- Business Wire

Robinson FreshÂ®, a division of C.H. Robinson, is now the primary provider of Verfrut products in Europe. Verfrut is one of the largest fruit growers in South America with items such as grapes, apples, stone fruit, cherries, pears, kiwifruit, clementines and organic bananas. With this strategic alliance, the companies bring together expertise in cold chain logistics and produce to provide a more integrated fruit offering to Europeans.

âWhen we heard Verfrut was looking for opportunities to expand into the European market, we knew we could work together to bring these premium products to our customers,â Robert Walsleben, European director for Robinson Fresh, said. âVerfrut is one of the largest fruit growers out of Chile and Peru. They are also family owned, feature significant production and care about providing flavorful products to their customers. Europeans will enjoy this high-quality South American produce, brought right to their local market.â

In this new business relationship, Robinson Fresh provides customer-based solutions across the entire supply chain, including global logistics and significant European infrastructure. Verfrut focuses on providing a premium growing, packing and bagging experience from South America.

âWe are convinced that the match between Robinson Freshâs capabilities and market knowledge combined with our product range and technical knowledge is the perfect combination to grow together in the European market,â Ignacio Donoso, director of new business development and off-shore office at Verfrut said. âIn working with Robinson Fresh in Europe, we believe more European customers can enjoy the flavor of our South American produce.â

Verfrut products can be found at many retail stores in Europe with more offerings coming soon.

About Robinson FreshÂ®

Robinson FreshÂ® specializes in sourcing and transporting fresh produce for consumers around the world. As one of the largest produce providers in the world and a division of world-leading 3PL C.H. Robinson, Robinson Fresh offers the highest quality products, services and solutions. Customers take advantage of year-round and global product supply, cold chain expertise, world-class account management and impactful category insights. This expertise fuels Robinson Freshâs ability to create and execute innovative supply chain solutions for customers, from seed to shelf. For more information about Robinson Fresh, visit www.robinsonfresh.com.

About Verfrut

Verfrut was formed in 1996 by a small grower in Central Chile. The Verfrut Group today is made up of five related companies with almost 4,000 hectares of owned orchards in Chile and more than 2,000 in Peru, becoming the largest individual fruit grower in Chile and second one in Peru. The three key attributes for Verfrut are diversification of growing regions and products, vertical integration of farms-packing-logistics, and complete control based on strategy of own production. Visit www.verfrut.cl for more information.

