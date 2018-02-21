330 43

Triton Digital Integrates Platform 161 with a2x® to Provide Marketers and Buyers with Access to Premium Digital Audio Advertising Inventory

21/02/2018 - 12:25

- Business Wire

Triton DigitalÂ®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the integration of its audio advertising marketplace, a2xÂ®, with Platform 161, a leading DSP for advertisers, agencies and publishers. The integration provides Platform 161âs advertisers with the ability to add online audio from top-tier broadcasters and streaming music services to their programmatic, omnichannel buys through both open auction and private marketplace (PMP) deals.

âWe are proud to partner with Triton Digital to provide our marketers with access to a wide range of digital audio inventory from music services, live streaming radio, podcasts, and more through the a2x programmatic audio marketplace,â said Marco Kloots, CEO at Platform 161. âThe personal, highly-engaging nature of digital audio will undeniably enhance our marketers omnichannel buys, enabling them to both scale their buys and connect with their target audience in a native, immersive manner across mobile phones, smart speakers, and other internet connected devices.â

âWe remain committed to connecting advertisers and audience through the power of digital audio, and are proud to add Platform 161 to the growing list of DSPs that are integrated with a2x,â said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. âPlatform 161 is committed to helping their clients connect with their target audiences in a transparent, innovative, and personal manner, and digital audio checks all of those boxes and then some. We look forward to the success that the audio channel will bring their clients.â

The global audio marketplace, a2x, is the worldÂ´s first programmatic buying marketplace for digital audio. The industry-leading marketplace enables buyers to execute highly targeted, non-skippable and brand safe audio ad buys across a highly engaged digital audience. To learn more about a2x, contact monetization@tritondigital.com or visit https://www.tritondigital.com/advertisers/ad-exchange-networks.

About Triton Digital

Triton DigitalÂ® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton Digital provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton Digital powers the global online audio industry with Webcast MetricsÂ®, the leading online audio measurement service, that makes it easy for advertisers and brands to determine the best destination and time to reach their target audiences. Through unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton Digital remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Platform 161

Platform 161, with its headquarters in Amsterdam, is a leading DSP for advertisers, agencies and publishers. Platform 161 is the worldâs only truly customizable digital marketing platform that really enables advertisers to adapt to the fast changing market of digital marketing. The company has more than 70 employees and has offices in Hamburg, Stockholm, Madrid, New York and in six cities in South America. Platform161 is active only on the demand side and thus completely independent of publisher interests. In addition, Platform 161 is certified with the ePrivacy seal, has a large network of partners, working completely transparent and flexible with no hidden costs. Currently, more than 100 customers across various industries worldwide use the platform for online campaigns across all channels â such as desktop, mobile, video, social and digital out of home.

