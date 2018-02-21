Bigelow Space Operations Announces Partnership with CASIS to Fly Payloads to the International Space Station

- Business Wire
Bigelow Space Operations (BSO) is proud to announce a partnership with the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS), manager of the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory. BSO is officially a user of the ISS National Lab, and will be facilitating the integration of payloads for commercial, academic and government customers.
In this capacity, BSO intends to contract with other payload integrating companies where we not only can help those companies to develop their dynamic futures for themselves and their successful clients extending beyond ISS operations, but to also offer ourselves as a customer and understand how to help CASIS. This may be important if CASIS is to someday enable usage of B330 stations.
BSOâs mandate is to promote the services of the ISS National Lab, promote other payload facilitating companies and to develop new relationships for the ISS and Bigelow Aerospace stations. BSO will kick off this through a recently awarded CASIS partner agreement.
With larger commercial platforms on the horizon, BSO recognizes the importance of gaining experience on the ISS. Through this experience, BSO leadership hopes to gain a better knowledge of current and future customer needs on orbit as they pertain to larger scale operations that are both science and non-science related that cannot be handled by the ISS.
If you are interested in partnering with BSO to fly payloads to the ISS National Lab, or to become familiar with future commercial platforms please contact us for more information.
BSO is the first and only company to own and operate a privately owned module on the ISS. BEAM, the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, was recently awarded a life extension to become more of an operational asset on the ISS.
For more information on Bigelow Space Operations visit www.bigelowspaceops.com. Interact with Bigelow Space Operations at www.facebook.com/bigelowspaceops, www.twitter.com/bigelowspaceops, and www.instagram.com/bigelowspaceops.
For more information on Bigelow Aerospace visit www.bigelowaerospace.com. Connect with Bigelow Aerospace at www.facebook.com/bigelowaerospace, www.twitter.com/bigelowspace and www.instagram.com/bigelowspace.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220006181/en/
Una jueza española decretó prisión provisional para el joven defensa portugués del Villarreal Rubén Semedo por los delitos, entre otros, …
El FC Barcelona se ha negado a ceder el Camp Nou para el partido amistoso entre la selección autonómica de Cataluña y la selección …
A falta de un día para la presentación oficial, que tendrá lugar mañana viernes, se ha filtrado por error la primera imagen del McLaren …
El consumo de legumbres, especialmente de lentejas, tiene un efecto beneficioso en la prevención de la mortalidad por cáncer, según un …
La defensa del exalcalde de O Grove (Pontevedra), José Alfredo Bea Gondar, quien demandó al autor del libro Fariña, Nacho Carretero, y a …
Robert Lewandowski, delantero polaco del Bayern de Múnich, ha roto con su agente, el también polaco Cezary Kucharski. El movimiento tiene …
La compañía automovilística Skoda ha puesto a la venta en España dos nuevas versiones del Kodiaq, su SUV de 7 plazas: Scout, dirigido …
José Mourinho, entrenador del Manchester United, protagonizó uno de sus habituales 'shows' mediáticos en el Sánchez Pizjuán, después de …
Peugeot ha presentado la segunda generación de su berlina 508, que se renueva por completo adoptando nueva arquitectura y motores, un …
En el mundo real, tu pasado determina de manera única tu futuro. Si un físico sabe cómo comienza el universo, puede calcular su futuro …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Cómo evitar el timo del influencer
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens