Bigelow Space Operations Announces Partnership with CASIS to Fly Payloads to the International Space Station

21/02/2018 - 12:15

Bigelow Space Operations (BSO) is proud to announce a partnership with the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS), manager of the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory. BSO is officially a user of the ISS National Lab, and will be facilitating the integration of payloads for commercial, academic and government customers.

In this capacity, BSO intends to contract with other payload integrating companies where we not only can help those companies to develop their dynamic futures for themselves and their successful clients extending beyond ISS operations, but to also offer ourselves as a customer and understand how to help CASIS. This may be important if CASIS is to someday enable usage of B330 stations.

BSOâs mandate is to promote the services of the ISS National Lab, promote other payload facilitating companies and to develop new relationships for the ISS and Bigelow Aerospace stations. BSO will kick off this through a recently awarded CASIS partner agreement.

With larger commercial platforms on the horizon, BSO recognizes the importance of gaining experience on the ISS. Through this experience, BSO leadership hopes to gain a better knowledge of current and future customer needs on orbit as they pertain to larger scale operations that are both science and non-science related that cannot be handled by the ISS.

If you are interested in partnering with BSO to fly payloads to the ISS National Lab, or to become familiar with future commercial platforms please contact us for more information.

BSO is the first and only company to own and operate a privately owned module on the ISS. BEAM, the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, was recently awarded a life extension to become more of an operational asset on the ISS.

