330 43

First Dedicated Esports Apparel Brand H4X.gg Unveils Its DebutLine of Performance Gear and Streetwear, Partners with ESL and DreamHack

21/02/2018 - 11:55

- Business Wire

Esports apparel and gear company Moniker, Inc. ("Moniker") has introduced the first esports lifestyle brand H4X.gg (pronounced âhacksâ) with high quality performance wear and casual streetwear for esports athletes and fans. H4X.gg has partnered with ESL, the worldâs largest esports company, and DreamHack, the worldâs largest digital festival, to become the official apparel supplier of ESL One, IntelÂ® Extreme Masters, DreamHack Open, DreamHack Masters and DreamLeague 2018, kicking off with ESL One in Katowice, Poland on February 24-25.

"We are very happy to partner with the first dedicated esports apparel brand designed specifically for fans and players,â said Bernhard Mogk, SVP Global Sales & Business Development at ESL. âWeâre incredibly excited to debut the line of performance gear at ESL One Katowice this month and roll out the entire line at future ESL events throughout 2018.â

The H4X.gg line was developed by passionate gamers and esports industry veterans at BITKRAFT Esports Ventures, led by ESL founder Jens Hilgers, and Jon Wayne Gurman, an apparel and manufacturing expert with more than 35 years experience in the fashion and licensing industry.

âEsports fans and players are warriors and athletes and deserve highly technical and practical gear coupled with the spirit and fashion of the lifestyle,â said Jon Gurman, CEO, Moniker. âH4X.gg is inspired by the passion of competitive gamers, and reflects the mindset and aesthetic of esports champions.â

A first look at the debut H4X.gg apparel can be viewed at H4X.gg. The collection will be available online at H4X.gg and through select ESL One, IntelÂ® Extreme Masters (IEM) and DreamHack circuits through 2018.

About Moniker

The company was founded in 2017 by Jon Gurman and BITKRAFT Esports Ventures, through Gurmanâs understanding of the apparel and licensing world and the BITKRAFTâs expertise and network in the esports industry. Moniker was founded as a holding company and joint management vehicle for the two parties. It will serve as the umbrella for several esports apparel brands, each targeted at different parts of the market. The first such brand is called H4X.gg and is managed and owned entirely by Moniker. H4X.gg sells casual streetwear and high-quality performance wear for esports athletes and enthusiasts. Moniker is in development with additional brands to live under the esports consumer product umbrella.

About ESL

ESL, a part of the international digital entertainment group MTG, is the worldÂ´s largest esports company, leading the industry across the most popular video games with numerous online and offline competitions. It operates high profile, branded international and national leagues and tournaments such as the IntelÂ® Extreme Masters, ESL One, ESL National Championships and other top tier stadium-size events, as well as grassroots amateur cups, leagues and matchmaking systems. ESL covers a broad field of services in gaming technology, event management, advertising and television production, fully catering to the needs of the esports ecosystem. With offices in North America, Germany, Russia, France, Poland, Spain, China, and partners in many other countries, it has a truly global footprint. www.eslgaming.com

About DreamHack

DreamHack is the worldâs largest digital festival, a meeting place for gamers, with major events hosted each year in Europe and North America. Founded in 1994, DreamHackâs core has always been the LAN party where attendees bring their computer from home and set up for 3 straight days of gaming. DreamHackâs festivals have grown organically over time, becoming a platform for esports, Internet and gaming culture, intellectual and creative competitions, live music acts, lectures by industry experts, celebrity content creators, cosplayers, Expo Hall and much more.

DreamHack is also a production company, creating content focused on gaming, esports, music and arena events, for both traditional Television and digital content networks. In 2017, DreamHack welcomed more than 250,000 visitors to its live events and its online esports broadcasts received more than 375 million views. More information is available at dreamhack.com. DreamHack is part of leading international digital entertainment group MTG. More information at mtg.com.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220005667/en/

PUBLICIDAD