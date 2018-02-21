330 43

Andersen Tax & Legal Launches in Egypt

21/02/2018 - 11:55

The Andersen name launches in Egypt this week as Maher Milad Iskander and Co., an Egyptian tax and legal firm based in Cairo, formally adopts the name Andersen Tax & Legal. Maher Milad Iskander and Co. became a collaborating firm of Andersen Global in July of 2017 and is one of three that have become member firms and adopted the Andersen name thus far in 2018.

Maher Milad Iskander, Managing Partner of Andersen Tax & Legal in Egypt, said, âAndersen Globalâs strategy of focusing on outstanding tax and legal services will provide us with many advantages and will allow us to even better serve our cross-border clientele. We are looking forward to our continued work with the Andersen team and to seamlessly providing innovative and client-focused solutions on a global level through our colleagues around the world.â

âEgypt is considered to be one of the highest growing markets in the world and our adoption of the Andersen name in Egypt has come at the perfect time,â added Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz. âAs we continue our expansion strategy in the Middle East, teaming with synergistic individuals ensures we are best equipped to meet client needs in this preferable market. Throughout their time with us as a collaborating firm and now a member firm, the team in Egypt has shown a commitment to providing best-in-class service, which so clearly represents our values and our global commitment to clients.â

Under the name Andersen Tax & Legal, the firm will continue to provide a wide range of legal and tax services for Egyptian and foreign commercial institutions and companies such as mergers and acquisition transactions, drafting and reviewing shareholdersâ agreements, changing of company legal forms, due diligence, drafting and reviewing finance agreements, loan agreements, employment agreements, as well as representing clients in dispute settlements, arbitration, commercial and civil litigation, and in assessing investment strategies. The firm will also continue to provide integrated tax support to Egyptian and foreign companies operating in Egypt including tax planning, risk assessment, corporate structuring, reviewing internal controls processes, providing training on tax matters, negotiating with tax authorities and representing companies before all levels of Egyptian courts.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 84 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

