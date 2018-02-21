New PubMatic Research Shows Private Marketplaces Drive Global Mobile Advertising Growth

- Business Wire
PubMatic, the publisher-focused sell-side platform (SSP) for an open digital media future, today announced findings from its Q4 2017 Quarterly Mobile Index (QMI). The report, which identifies trends in mobile advertising, found that mobile private marketplaces (PMPs) monetized impression volume increased by 37 percent year-over-year (YOY) in Q4 2017, adding to a long growth streak for mobile PMPs now spanning eight consecutive quarters.
The upswing for mobile PMPs is attributed to major marketers continuing to increase spend through programmatic channels. PMPs offer robust options for advertisers to gain access to premium inventory coupled with safeguards for ad fraud and brand risk, amid growing concerns about quality, viewability and transparency. For publishers, PMPs provide more control over their inventory and partnership with buyers. As a result, mobile PMP eCPMs globally in 2017 were priced at a 155 percent premium, compared to those paid for the average mobile open exchange impression.
âWe have seen a profound shift towards supply chain integrity and quality in 2017,â explained Rajeev Goel, co-founder and CEO of PubMatic. âWe expect this trend towards quality and programmatic direct to continue in 2018 as advertisers increasingly demand higher standards for transacting. As an industry, we need to continue our efforts in giving buyers access to highly-engaged mobile audiences in a brand safe environment while providing sellers greater visibility and control.â
Additionally, PubMaticâs new report shows mobile header bidding moved into the mainstream and approached maturity at the end of 2017, with global volume growth rates slowing to âmerelyâ robust levels by Q4. Mobile web experienced 121 percent YOY growth in header bidding impression volume in Q4 2017, more closely aligning with desktop inventory, which experienced an 81 percent YOY impression growth rate over the same period. As publishers deepened their header bidding expertise, the popularity of hybrid solutions offering both client- and server-side integrations, such as PubMaticâs OpenWrap, rose from 13.6 percent to 20.7 percent adoption rate between September and December 2017 according to ServerBid.
More highlights from the Q4 2017 Quarterly Mobile Index include:
Visit the PubMatic website to view the full Q4 2017 Quarterly Mobile Index report.
QMI METHODOLOGY
PubMaticâs yield and data analytics team analyzes over ten trillion advertiser bids on a monthly basis, utilizing the companyâs best-in-class analytics capabilities. The Q4 2017 QMI incorporates impressions, revenue and eCPM data from these reports to provide a high-level analysis of key trends within the mobile advertising industry. Data is from the fourth quarter of 2017 (i.e., October 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017) and calendar year 2017, as well as the corresponding prior year periods. âMonetized impressionsâ or âpaid impressionsâ are defined as impressions that were sold through the PubMatic platform, and âeCPMâ is defined as the effective cost per one thousand impressions.
About PubMatic
PubMatic is a publisher-focused sell-side platform for an open digital media future. Featuring leading omni-channel revenue automation technology for publishers and enterprise-grade programmatic tools for media buyers, PubMaticÂ´s publisher-first approach enables advertisers to access premium inventory at scale. Processing over ten trillion advertiser bids per month, PubMatic has created a global infrastructure to drive publisher monetization and control over their ad inventory. Since 2006, PubMaticÂ´s focus on data and technology innovation has fueled the rise of the programmatic industry as a whole. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 13 offices and six data centers worldwide.
PubMatic is a registered trademark of PubMatic, Inc. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
This press release and the QMI may contain inaccuracies, and the QMI is based on operational data that has not been audited or reviewed by a third-party. They may contain forward-looking statements about future results and other events that have not yet occurred. Actual results may differ materially from PubMaticâs expressed expectations due to future risks and uncertainties. PubMatic does not intend to update the information contained in this press release or the QMI if any information or statement contained herein or therein is, or later turns out to be, inaccurate.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220005599/en/
Una jueza española decretó prisión provisional para el joven defensa portugués del Villarreal Rubén Semedo por los delitos, entre otros, …
El FC Barcelona se ha negado a ceder el Camp Nou para el partido amistoso entre la selección autonómica de Cataluña y la selección …
A falta de un día para la presentación oficial, que tendrá lugar mañana viernes, se ha filtrado por error la primera imagen del McLaren …
El consumo de legumbres, especialmente de lentejas, tiene un efecto beneficioso en la prevención de la mortalidad por cáncer, según un …
La defensa del exalcalde de O Grove (Pontevedra), José Alfredo Bea Gondar, quien demandó al autor del libro Fariña, Nacho Carretero, y a …
Robert Lewandowski, delantero polaco del Bayern de Múnich, ha roto con su agente, el también polaco Cezary Kucharski. El movimiento tiene …
La compañía automovilística Skoda ha puesto a la venta en España dos nuevas versiones del Kodiaq, su SUV de 7 plazas: Scout, dirigido …
José Mourinho, entrenador del Manchester United, protagonizó uno de sus habituales 'shows' mediáticos en el Sánchez Pizjuán, después de …
Peugeot ha presentado la segunda generación de su berlina 508, que se renueva por completo adoptando nueva arquitectura y motores, un …
En el mundo real, tu pasado determina de manera única tu futuro. Si un físico sabe cómo comienza el universo, puede calcular su futuro …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Cómo evitar el timo del influencer
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens