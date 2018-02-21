Proposals of the Supervisory Board to Be Submitted to the Annual General Shareholders´ Meeting of Sartorius AG

- Business Wire
At todayâs meeting, the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG, approved the Executive Boardâs recommendation to submit a proposal to the Annual General Shareholdersâ Meeting on April 5, 2018, to raise dividends to 0.51 euros per preference share and 0.50 euros per ordinary share. Prior-year dividends were 0.46 euros and 0.45 euros per preference share and per ordinary share, respectively. Therefore, the total amount disbursed under this proposal would increase by 11.0% to 34.5 million euros from 31.1 million euros a year earlier.
In addition, the Supervisory Board will submit a proposal to the Annual General Shareholdersâ Meeting to elect Dr. Guido Oelkers to the Supervisory Board as a representative of the shareholders. Guido Oelkers has already been a member of this board since November 2017. He was appointed by court order after Supervisory Board member Professor Arnold Picot, Ph.D., had passed away.
Guido Oelkers, who was born in 1965 and holds a university degree in business administration and economics, has served in various functions in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors since 1987, among these at former Hoechst AG, as well as at Aventis and Nycomed. Since 2017, he has been the President and CEO of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB.
This press release contains statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. The content of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are based on assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and uncertainties. This is a translation of the original German-language press release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German press release is the legally binding version. Furthermore, Sartorius reserves the right not to be responsible for the topicality, correctness, completeness or quality of the information provided. Liability claims regarding damage caused by the use of any information provided, including any kind of information which is incomplete or incorrect, will therefore be rejected.
Upcoming Financial Dates
|February 21, 2018
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Annual press conference
|Â
|April 5, 2018
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Annual General Shareholdersâ Meeting
|Â
|April 24, 2018
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2018)
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
A Profile of Sartorius
The Sartorius Group is a leading international pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment provider with two divisions: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products & Services. Bioprocess Solutions with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers produce biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. Lab Products & Services, with its premium laboratory instruments, consumables and services, concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality assurance at pharma and biopharma companies and on those of academic research institutes. Founded in 1870, the company earned sales revenue of more than 1.4 billion euros in 2017. More than 7,500 people work at the GroupÂ´s approximately 50 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220005888/en/
