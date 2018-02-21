330 43

Proposals of the Supervisory Board to Be Submitted to the Annual General Shareholders´ Meeting of Sartorius AG

At todayâs meeting, the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG, approved the Executive Boardâs recommendation to submit a proposal to the Annual General Shareholdersâ Meeting on April 5, 2018, to raise dividends to 0.51 euros per preference share and 0.50 euros per ordinary share. Prior-year dividends were 0.46 euros and 0.45 euros per preference share and per ordinary share, respectively. Therefore, the total amount disbursed under this proposal would increase by 11.0% to 34.5 million euros from 31.1 million euros a year earlier.

In addition, the Supervisory Board will submit a proposal to the Annual General Shareholdersâ Meeting to elect Dr. Guido Oelkers to the Supervisory Board as a representative of the shareholders. Guido Oelkers has already been a member of this board since November 2017. He was appointed by court order after Supervisory Board member Professor Arnold Picot, Ph.D., had passed away.

Guido Oelkers, who was born in 1965 and holds a university degree in business administration and economics, has served in various functions in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors since 1987, among these at former Hoechst AG, as well as at Aventis and Nycomed. Since 2017, he has been the President and CEO of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB.

Upcoming Financial Dates

February 21, 2018 Â Â Â Annual press conference Â April 5, 2018 Â Â Â Annual General Shareholdersâ Meeting Â April 24, 2018 Â Â Â Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2018) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

A Profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment provider with two divisions: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products & Services. Bioprocess Solutions with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers produce biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. Lab Products & Services, with its premium laboratory instruments, consumables and services, concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality assurance at pharma and biopharma companies and on those of academic research institutes. Founded in 1870, the company earned sales revenue of more than 1.4 billion euros in 2017. More than 7,500 people work at the GroupÂ´s approximately 50 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

